URBANA — A group of Champaign County Republicans is asking a judge to force Democratic County Clerk Aaron Ammons to produce election-related materials they have sought.
The seven-page complaint for an injunction was filed late Wednesday morning by Decatur attorney Jerrold Stocks on behalf of the Champaign County Republican Central Committee; Roger Dee Shonkwiler, the Republican party chairman; Stanley Harper of Ogden, a District 3 Champaign County Board member running for re-election; and Jody Seibold, a voter from Sadorus.
Ammons is represented by Barb Mann and Matt Banach, assistant state’s attorneys in the civil division of Julia Rietz’s office.
Rietz declined to comment on the request, a copy of which her attorneys received only mid-afternoon Wednesday.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled. Judge Brett Olmstead normally hears such requests but the state’s attorney’s office moved to substitute him off the case, as is their right.
Neither Ammons nor any of the four plaintiffs could be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
“When we have not had fully cooperative exchanges of information, we are wanting to assure everything is done according to the strict dictates of statute and that nobody ever has cause to question that it wasn’t done properly,” Stocks said.
In the complaint, Stocks alleges that Ammons mailed applications for ballots to some 146 people who the plaintiffs believe no longer meet Champaign County residency requirements.
They want a judge to order Ammons to provide immediate access to information his office has allegedly denied them, including:
— A list of all voters with their addresses to whom vote-by-mail ballots have been sent.
— A list of all voters with their addresses from whom vote-by-mail ballots have been received.
— A list of all voters with their addresses who were sent vote-by-mail applications.
— A list of all appointed election judges for the Nov. 3 election.
— An identification of all election judge vacancies existing 10 days prior to election day.
— A list of employees working the counting station.
— A list of election judges, “including any vacancies therein.”
— A list of procedures used to inactivate voters for the Nov. 3 election.
“Some of it is we want to make sure we don’t have a repeat of primary events,” Stocks said.
After the March primary, the Illinois State Board of Elections sent Ammons a letter admonishing him not to count any ballots mailed in early prior to the closing of polls on Election Day, as outlined in state law.
There was no indication that the counted ballot totals from the primary had been made public prior to the polls closing.