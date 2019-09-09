CHAMPAIGN — Many Champaign County residents can register online for the next residential electronics collection event this morning.
Environmental Sustainability Specialist Nichole Millage said registration opens at 8 a.m., with the link to the online registration system at http://ecycle.simplybook.me/.
The collection event will take place Oct. 12 at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign.
Residents may reserve one of the available 15-minute time slots between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Immediately upon reserving a time, a confirmation email and/or text message will be sent to the resident.
Participants will receive a postcard in the mail which will serve as their “ticket” into the event.
There will be a limit of four television sets per postcard and a total of seven items per postcard.
According to Millage, small items, such as cords, chargers and mice, may be bundled or put into a small box and counted as one item.
Millage said residents need to use the Duncan Road entrance into Parkland College and then follow the signs.
According to Millage, 18 cities and villages have agreed to participate in helping to support this event, so residents of the following communities may take part: Bondville, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Urbana and unincorporated Champaign County.
For information, contact Millage at 217-403-4780 or email her at recycling@champaignil.gov.