CHAMPAIGN — A wider and rebuilt Prospect Avenue, four local bridge projects and a major interchange reconstruction are on the way for Champaign County in the state’s new six-year mega capital improvements plan called Rebuild Illinois.
Also included is $2.2 million worth of sewer system upgrades for downtown Champaign.
On a swing through Champaign Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state’s transportation system has been neglected for far too long.
“Those days are over,” he promised.
The major chunk of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois program — $33.2 billion of it — is intended for transportation improvements, with eight projects highlighted for Champaign County.
Among them will be a widening and resurfacing of Prospect Avenue and a much-anticipated reconstruction of the I-57/I-74 interchange.
Pritzker’s visit to Champaign came two days after a doubling of the state’s gasoline tax took effect. The increase is intended to help pay for road and bridge projects across the state.
Fixing crumbling infrastructure won’t just make it easier for families to get to the places they need to go, Pritzker said. It will also boost jobs.
Over six years, state officials have projected the plan will support 540,000 jobs, most of them transportation-related.
Pritzker said Rebuild Illinois is aimed at fixing years of neglect, and if Illinois wants things to go well in the future, it must act now.
“Really, there’s no time to waste here,” he said.
State Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said highlights unveiled Wednesday are just a taste of what’s to come.
“I’ve got to tell you, get used to seeing IDOT around here for the next several years,” he said. “And please pardon our dust while we rebuild Illinois.”
Along with transportation improvements, Pritzker said the Rebuild Illinois plan also includes a modern crime lab and an expansion of high-speed broadband internet through the state — something he said is important for employment and education.
“We have a wide swath of our state that doesn’t have it,” he said.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said the capital investment being made is designed to bring relief to Illinois communities and she’s excited about these plans.
“This is just the first step toward our long-term growth,” she said.
