How will Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order affect faculty, staff and students on University of Illinois campuses?
Minimally, UI administrators wrote in a letter to all three groups following the governor’s news conference this afternoon.
“Because of actions we have taken to date, the governor’s order is very consistent with what we are already doing,” they wrote. “Faculty and students are transitioning to online and alternative learning mechanisms for the rest of the semester and many of our employees are already working remotely.
“It has been a herculean effort and we are grateful to all members of our campus communities who have worked so hard to enact such a swift changeover.”
In their letter, administrators added:
— EMPLOYEES “will work remotely other than those in essential jobs defined in the order, such as police, healthcare workers, power plant operators, and housing and dining personnel. Employees who have specific questions about whether this announcement changes their current working arrangement should ask their supervisor.”
— FACULTY AND STAFF not in essential jobs “should stay at home except when pursuing essential activities related to healthcare, pharmacy and grocery shopping, gas stations, banking, drive-through and carry-out restaurants, and home-based care for children and seniors.”
— To STUDENTS, administrators wrote, “we are here for you and we are so proud of you! Please help us prevent transmission by staying in your residence halls, apartments, and permanent homes as much as possible while we clamp down on this virus. And use the technologies that you are so good at to stay connected to our universities.”