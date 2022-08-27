CHAMPAIGN — When the gates to Grange Grove open on Saturday at 7 a.m. in advance of the Illinois football team’s season-opening 3 p.m. kickoff against Wyoming, fans will begin trickling into the large grassy area under the shadow of Memorial Stadium’s west side. Some will have set up their tents and staked out their spots early Friday evening, some will have utilized the university’s Tailgater Concierge service, while others will bring their tents in the morning.
As beer flows and grills burn, fans will be treated to live music by country music singer Clayton Shay and the Marching Illini, they’ll cheer on the Illini as they arrive on their bus at 1 p.m. and walk through on their way to the stadium, and kids will play in bounce houses among other attractions.
“You do see a lot of schools creating this entertainment zone,” said Senior Associate Director of Athletics Cassie Arner said, “but I think what makes us unique is how close it is to the stadium.”
When Arner left the athletic department in 2010 after her initial stint as a sports information director, the pregame experience was nothing like it is now. Before Grange Grove’s debut in 2016, the grassy lot next to the stadium was a reserved parking lot for some of the athletic departments most deep-pocketed donors.
“Because it was reserved spaces, you’d have people arrive right before gametime,” said Arner, who returned in 2018. “There was no incentive to make that area something big like it is now. We kind of gave it back to the people.”
Fans can expect a few changes this year. In an effort to keep the event’s main activity centered toward the middle of the lot, the Family Fun Zone, which includes inflatable bounce houses and games, face painting and balloon artists, will be moved to the middle of the lot. Previously, bounce houses were located in the corner of the lot. Arner said a caricature artist will also be incorporated.
“I think we’ve always just had so much going on around the center, the face painting, giving away posters, some of the sponsor activations, giving away things there,” Arner said. “Then, the kids just want to run over to the corner to the bounce houses. So I think this all puts it in one place. It’s where people start to gather, where they take pictures with the big Block I in the center and gather listening to the drum line when they all come out. So, it just keeps it all centered where you don’t want to lose children when they all run into the bounce house.”
Tailgaters can drop off their belongings on 5 to 7 p.m. before each gameday. While Arner said that fans are leaving items at their own risk, security guards will be onsite overnight.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. on gameday, with the Kids Zone opening at noon, the Illini Walk and live concert starting at 1 p.m., and the Marching Illini playing at 2:30 p.m., providing an afternoon of entertainment that, seven years ago, didn’t exist.
“It’s a type of place where feel very comfortable coming to on a gameday and relaxing and enjoying and not worrying about whether their children are going to be occupied or have something to do,” Arner said. “I think it’s really just added to making it feel more like you’re there for the day, not just the game. There’s something that can really make it worth your trip. If you’re coming from three hours away, if you’re coming from Chicago, you know that there’s going to be something there for you to do. I just think the energy of it gets people prepared for going inside the stadium.”