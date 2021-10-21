Great expectations for Kofi & Co.
With Illinois’ exhibition opener just two days away, we asked four leading college basketball experts to finish this sentence:
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Brad Underwood’s team …
Says former Stanford All-American and Fox Sports analyst CASEY JACOBSEN: “Makes a Final Four, despite losing one of the top five players in college basketball last season.
“They will not win the Big Ten Conference in 2022, but the Kofi (Cockburn)-Andre (Curbelo)-Trent (Frazier) trio knows that doesn’t really matter this season.
“They have unfinished business in the tourney.”
Says former Ohio State big man and CBS analyst CLARK KELLOGG: “Gets to the Final Four. After a terrific season that ended with a surprising exit from the tournament last March — based on how well the Illini played late in the season — a potent nucleus from that team returns.
“Perhaps the fresh blend of expanded roles, experience, talent, new contributors and lower expectations produces a run to New Orleans. As we know, March Madness is a delicate dance.”
Says Sporting News and BTN analyst MIKE DeCOURCY: “Were to return to the Final Four. It’s obvious they can contend for the Big Ten title. They won the league tournament last year, came really close to winning the regular season and still have several key components from that team. Winning the four games required to reach New Orleans will not be easy; they were good enough last year and didn’t make it. But no team has a better point-post combination than Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. It can happen.”
Says ESPN analyst and former Virginia Tech coach SETH GREENBERG: “Is an Elite Eight team. I love the passion and energy Curbelo plays with; (Da’Monte) Williams and Frazier are tough, experienced, winning players, and Kofi is one of the most dominant bigs in the country.
“(Alfonso) Plummer will give them an experienced shot maker and (Omar) Payne will give them frontcourt depth.”