Sunset paddle
This photo, taken by Homer Mayor Ray Cunningham, beautifully illustrates what Homer Lake can look like at sunset, but the view can get even better if you’re on the water when the sun is dropping below the horizon. Here’s a great opportunity to do just that during the Sunset Paddle on Homer Lake from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, beginning at the Walnut Hill Boat Launch, Homer Lake Forest Preserve. This is for participants ages 15 and up, but adults must accompany those under 18. The cost is $8 per person or $4 if you bring your own canoe or kayak.
Guided by Jennifer Wick, public program specialist at the Homer Lake Interpretive Center, paddlers will explore the aquatic life of the lake from canoes, so some previous paddling experience is required.
Wick said last year’s sunset paddle had perfect timing as the whole sky turned pink and purple and reflected across the surface of the lake.
“Last year, it was amazing. We’re hoping for the same thing this year. It’s the same week,” she said, adding that it’s usually more calm and quiet in the park and on the lake in the evening.
As the guide for the outing, Wick said a volunteer who often kayaks on the lake will join her in pointing out interesting things on the water and the shoreline as the group explores the lake, and most likely, they’ll see some wildlife.
“We usually see a nice variety,” she said.
Two canoes are still available for this outing, Wick said, and participants can also bring their own canoes or kayaks. She said there’s no instruction for this program, so participants need to have some experience navigating a canoe. But everything necessary for the two canoes is provided, including life jackets and paddles.
Wick said if you can’t make the program but want to bring your own canoe or kayak out to the lake for a sunset paddle, there’s 24-hour access to Homer Lake from the north boat ramp.
Pheasants Forever feast
Auctions and drawings for collectible wildlife art, sporting equipment, hunting excursions, as well as other items for both hunters and non-hunters, will be featured at the 32nd Champaign County Pheasants Forever banquet on Aug. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Champaign, formerly the Hawthorn Suites Conference Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the auction.
Limited-edition wildlife prints will include the 2019-20 Pheasants Forever Print of the Year, “Fenceline Gathering,” by Scot Storm. To show the chapter’s appreciation to those who have served in the military, there will be a free raffle just for veterans.
The banquet is open to Pheasants Forever members and their guests. Memberships of $35 are sold at the door, and the meal is $20.
The annual event lays the foundation for the chapter’s habitat creation projects in the next year, and CCPF President Tim Brenner said funds raised through this event will be used for wildlife habitat creation, maintenance and outdoor education in Champaign County.
CCPF helps landowners create and enhance habitat for pheasants, other wildlife and pollinating insects by helping landowners design habitat projects and providing seed and free use of specialized planting equipment. It also provides controlled burning, which is required periodically to keep woody plant species from invading grassland habitat. For banquet information, contact chapter member Darrell Smith at 217-620-3794 or at fjdarrell@aol.com.
Archery hunt available
Vermilion County Conservation District officials report that the Forest Glen archery hunt drawing on July 21 was successful. But one week — Oct. 20-27 (hunt code 10-4S) — remains available with no successful bidders. So anyone interested in bow hunting for deer in one of the designated areas of Forest Glen that week can still submit a sealed bid by the Aug. 29 deadline.
Bids will be accepted in person until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Forest Glen Visitor Center or by mail at Forest Glen, Attn: Sealed Bid, 20301 E 900 N Rd., Westville, IL, 61883.
Rules of the hunt may be obtained at the Forest Glen Visitor Center or by e-mailing hunt manager Cole Craft at ccraft@vccd.org. Bids will opened publicly at the Forest Glen Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 30., and the highest bid will be awarded the hunting week of Oct. 20-27.
All 2019 Forest Glen archery deer hunt rules will apply, except the Earn-a-Buck program. For more information, contact Craft at 217-662-2142.