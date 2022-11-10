At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email mailbag@news-gazette.com.
With a busy weekend on tap at the University of Illinois, we were asked about 'what looks like a solar-powered surveillance camera trailer parked at the Campustown Post Office.' The trailer was in place on Thursday:
From the UI Police Department’s Patrick Wade:
“The trailer is a mobile security camera that gives us better coverage along the Green Street corridor as we roll out new Campustown services. That particular area has a lot of activity on nights and weekends, so we placed a temporary camera there to act as a visible deterrent to criminal activity. I'm glad your reader noticed it; that's the goal!
“It would also generate additional evidence if we were to have any kind of incident there. Just one small thing of many new initiatives we have going on in the Campustown area to maintain safety and enhance our service for our community members. It does have a loudspeaker available, but that's not a feature we are currently using.”