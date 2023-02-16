SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Josh Whitman, Bret Bielema, Howard Milton and members from the IFund team were here in Scottsdale Thursday to speak at the Phoenix Illini club. There is a large Illini contingency who call Arizona home and get together often for fundraisers and watch parties.
Approximately 40 Illini alumni, fans and donors attended the lunch at the Culinary Dropout in North Scottsdale.
Howard Milton, the executive senior associate director of athletics for development, was first to speak and after a rousing round of “ILL-INI," he quipped that “Illini fans here have gotten soft” after hearing apologies for unseasonably chilly Arizona temperatures which hovered around 50 degrees.
“I’m just happy to see the sun,” he said.
After thanking attendees for their support, he introduced Athletic Director Josh Whitman, who spoke about the success of the men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the football program.
He praised the men’s golf team and asked the crowd to cheer them on at this year's NCAA tournament, which will take place this spring at the Grayhawk golf club in Scottsdale.
Coach Bielema discussed players' progress, new recruits, transfers and coaching changes. Attendees asked questions about recruiting players in Illinois, the impact of NIL and the effects of transfer portal.
Illini spirit is strong in this desert community!