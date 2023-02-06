Grisham: ‘Gene was rather reclusive. I admired that’
The tributes continue to pour into The News-Gazette for Gene Hackman, the Danville product who last week celebrated his 93rd birthday. Checking in Sunday night: author JOHN GRISHAM, who’s written 28 consecutive No. 1 fiction best-sellers, three of which were made into movies starring Hackman.
“I’ve never met Gene Hackman, but I feel privileged to have him star in three of my adaptations — ‘The Firm,’ ‘The Chamber’ and ‘The Runaway Jury.’
“I was lucky enough to meet most of the actors in the movies, but Gene was rather reclusive. I admired that.
“My favorite Gene Hackman story goes back to 1987 when I was a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. One of our favorite restaurants in Jackson was a place called Hal & Mal’s. It was a great local hangout, and one of our dives when we were in Jackson.
“Gene was in town filming ‘Mississippi Burning,’ which was released in 1988. He and his wife and his co-star, Willem Dafoe, and his wife, were at Hal & Mal’s one night having dinner. The place was packed and everyone, of course, was staring at them. But no one dared to interrupt.
“At the time I was trying to finish writing ‘The Firm.’ In my wildest dreams, I could not imagine that five years later, that book would be a Number 1 bestseller around the world and Gene Hackman would be in Memphis filming the movie.
“Happy birthday, Gene.”