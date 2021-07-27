URBANA - A man who robbed a Champaign grocery store employee at knifepoint in May has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Terry Deeley, 55, whom authorities said was homeless but lived in Champaign, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to armed robbery, admitting that on May 15 he robbed an employee at the coffee bar of Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil St., while armed with a butcher knife.
The holdup happened just before 6 a.m. that Saturday and Deeley made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
In return for his guilty plea to the armed robbery, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss two other cases in which Deeley was charged with attempted armed robbery.
In one case, he was charged with trying to hold up the CVS at 1111 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, on May 16 and in the other he attempted to rob the Subway at 1319 Dunlap Ave., Savoy, on May 19.
Deeley was identified through surveillance video that showed him getting in the same car in the holdups. He was given credit on his sentence for 67 days already served.