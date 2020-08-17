Care to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — In its first public statement since the Champaign police building was defaced with messages, some of which were denounced by local officials as “ugly” and hateful,” the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition acknowledged that last week’s demonstration “crossed into negative territory that we do not condone.”
In an email written to The News-Gazette on behalf of the CCARC, organizer Rita Conerly apologized to Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb for a message that included a racial slur and called on his predecessor to apologize for the 2009 shooting death of 15-year-old Kiwane Carrington.
“We gathered in an attempt to continue to spread our message through peaceful demonstration, expressive artwork and community fellowship,” Conerly wrote. “While we will not apologize for our general mission, we do understand community concerns that, in an attempt to bring awareness to a very serious issue, artistic expression at CPD crossed into negative territory that we do not condone.
“And, while we sincerely apologize for the message aimed at Chief Cobb, we hope that CPD and former police Chief R.T. Finney can one day sincerely apologize to the community and to the families those such as Kiwane Carrington, Richie Turner, Toya Frazier, etc., and be willing to admit their own wrongdoing as well.”
Ms. Frazier died in 2015 of an accidental overdose on diphenhydramine while in custody at the Champaign County Jail, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit.
Mr. Turner died the following year after a struggle with police. An excessive force lawsuit brought by Mr. Turner’s sister was dismissed last year by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, who ruled that officers’ actions were “reasonable” when they called for an ambulance, held Mr. Turner on the ground and handcuffed him.
CCARC’s statement went on to say: “Our art has been proven to be effective in exposing a white-washed society in the City of Champaign and how they allowed a racist barbershop to thrive in the heart of our city's downtown. We also note that the chalking has spread joy as expressed by Plant Mode owner Matthis (Helmick) in reaction to art in front of his store. In addition, we have celebrated our City Manager (Dorothy David) with a beautiful piece of chalk art.
“We do not condone the hateful racial message left towards Chief Cobb and respect his role as the highest authority of the Champaign Police Department.
"We have always encouraged demonstrators to use water-soluble art items per each municipalities’ codes and will continue to do so. We will also continue to spread our message through peaceful demonstrations, art and community fellowship.
“It is our hope that our community and our police officers can thoughtfully work together to make meaningful change. We do understand that as a community we must learn to listen, respect and trust one another through collaborative efforts. Thank you all for your continued support.”