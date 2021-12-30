Want to join the conversation? Submit a Letter to the Editor
We asked Urbana City Council member SHIRESE HURSEY: How did we get to a place with so much gun violence? Why here? Why now?
Well, “here” and “now” has always been. The delivery of the wonderful land of the United States of America has foundational labor pains that are steeped in violence in every way imaginable. If you read any history, it is plain that there has never been a civilization that was formed from the peaceful, loving gathering of a multitude of like-minded human beings.
Well, here in America, the instrument of our breach birth was the firearm.
I can and I do appreciate all efforts by cities, police, schools and community organizations to control gun violence. To curb gun violence and treat the trauma that it ignites in all of us. However, that will always be a perpetual and never-ending cycle.
Why do I think and believe that? Well, because here, in the United States, the firearm is revered. It is the instrument that was used in the founding and building of this country. It has been a subjugator and an equalizer. It has been romanticized and mythologized. For every century in the life of this country, the gun has played an integral role. The gun, in America, is every bit as legendary as Thor’s hammer, Zeus’ lightning bolt or the rod of Moses.
Think about it. When the Europeans discovered the “land of the free,” they chose to “tame” the land using firearms. Of course, taming means killing a lot of other people and taking their land and occupying their hunting grounds and then moving them across the country; yeah, at the barrel of a gun!
The Revolutionary War started with guns — hello, Bunker Hill. The Peculiar Institution of slavery that built this country for hundreds of years; once again, using guns. Additionally, it was through the barrel of a gun that peonage was imposed on former slaves and native tribes were removed from their lands.
But wait, there’s more.
We have celebrated and romanticized gun violence in America. There’s the shootout at the O.K. Corral, Custer’s last stand, Harper’s Ferry Raid, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre — and that’s only a few.
The firearm has been used by criminals, and to kill criminals. The public made folk heroes of Jesse James and Billy The Kid. However, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday were also revered. Lucky Luciano and Al Capone were as famous as the gun-toting FBI and Eliot Ness.
Even with the assassination of four U.S. presidents, and attempted assassination of a fifth, this country’s selective memory has chosen the Second Amendment above all others to demonstrate American exceptionalism. In all the scenarios given above, one constant remains: There has to be someone labeled as an enemy.
With every century and battle, the technology of the firearm has evolved and our value for human life has decreased. From the one-shot muskets to the 15-round nine millimeter to the AR-15, gun manufacturers in this country have made great strides in producing more efficient ways for human beings to kill other human beings. So why would they stop just when they’re getting so good at it?
The gun lobby practically owns our legislators and justice department. The NRA has ginned up so much fear that reasonably thinking citizens are paranoid all the time and certain that the government is coming to take their guns. They cringe at the thought of background checks or gun registration, even if those regulations would help solve the crime that they so abhor.
I really do think that the only thing that can control gun violence in this country is the person that chooses to use the gun. It’s all about choice.
Many of the most affected by this violence feel they have no choice. Fear and trepidation have replaced their freedom of movement — where they go and when they go.
I have friends that I have to meet elsewhere now because they don’t want to take a chance of getting caught in the crossfire in my neighborhood. Friends that have been to my house many times, but now feel a bit uncomfortable because it gets dark so early and there have been several shootings around my neighborhood.
I also feel that I have to keep my head on a swivel just driving through town. The violence in Urbana-Champaign could possibly take a downturn if the persons that use guns to express themselves chose not to.