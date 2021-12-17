URBANA — A Pesotum man who was unfit to stand trial for the better part of three years admitted to a judge Friday that he stalked a neighbor for about a year by shining lights in his home, among other harassing behaviors.
Glenn Jones, 63, was sentenced to five years in prison but was given credit for three years and three months he’s already been locked up.
That included the time he was receiving inpatient mental health treatment for what a Champaign psychiatrist described as Jones’ paranoia, delusions and inability to focus.
Jones was charged criminally in two cases in September 2018 and found unfit to stand trial not long after his arrest.
One case involved an allegation that Jones sexually molested a young boy in his care around 1988. The alleged victim did not report the abuse until well into adulthood, saying he feared Jones. That case was dismissed as part of his negotiated plea agreement.
The other case involved Jones stalking a neighbor between August 2017 and September 2018.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Roger Webber, who had presided over a previous jury trial in which Jones had challenged his declaration of unfitness, that Jones directed the high beams of his Jeep into the front window of a neighbor’s home.
The resident’s live-in girlfriend was dying from cancer and confined to a hospital bed in the living room and feared Jones, the prosecutor said.
The neighbor testified in an earlier court hearing that on one occasion Jones pounded on his door, declaring that he was an FBI informant and discussing conspiracy theories.
The neighbor said Jones was agitated about an illuminated flag pole in the neighbor’s yard that Jones claimed was shining into his home. Jones responded by driving his Jeep into the neighbor’s yard and shining his headlights into their home.
Jones was finally declared fit to stand trial in July, meaning he could understand the charges against him and cooperate with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Goldman.
He remained in jail awaiting trial.
Alferink told the judge that Jones had no previous criminal convictions.