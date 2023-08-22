URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted his role in the unintentional shooting of a teenage girl in that village two years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Rory Nelson, 39, who last lived in the 100 block of North Century Boulevard, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. He admitted that on Oct. 18, 2021, he was firing a gun outside a house on Cheryl Drive when an errant shot pierced the wall of the teen’s bedroom on nearby Gleason Drive and struck her in the arm.
Testimony at the trial of co-defendant Michael Sanders, 55, earlier this year revealed that at the time, Nelson, Sanders, and William D. Gray, 39, also of Rantoul, were all shooting at another man, 56, who had come to Sanders’ home on nearby Cheryl Drive to collect a debt.
The man escaped injury but his vehicle was hit multiple times by some of the approximately 20 shots fired in his direction.
Sanders is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of that man and the aggravated battery with a firearm that resulted in the injury to the teen. A jury convicted him in late April.
Gray is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons. He is set to be back in court on those charges Sept. 13.
Court records show Nelson had no previous convictions. He was given credit on his sentence for 672 days already served.