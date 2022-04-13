URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a sawed-off shotgun and about 3 pounds of cannabis in his home last year on the day a man was shot nearby has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Kamari Ray-Davis, 22, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun in connection with events that happened Aug. 8.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Urbana police were called to the Cottage Grove apartment complex where Ray-Davis and his brother, Mekhi Davis, 16, were living with their mother. They found a 23-year-old man gravely injured with multiple gunshots to his abdomen and chest outside of the Davis brothers’ apartment.
They also learned from witnesses that two young men had run into another apartment in the complex.
A search of that apartment turned up a duffel bag filled with just under 3 pounds of cannabis, Rietz said.
A search of the apartment where the brothers lived turned up three handguns and a sawed-off shotgun in Ray-Davis’ bedroom. He admitted the shotgun was his and that the cannabis in the other apartment was his.
Police learned that the victim had allegedly been shot by Mekhi Davis during a drug deal gone bad.
Judge Anna Benjamin in October ordered that he should be tried as an adult given the seriousness of the offense and because he had not taken advantage of numerous other opportunities offered him by the juvenile justice system in other cases involving robbery, possession of stolen bicycles, battery and possession of cannabis.
Mekhi Davis is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. His case remains unresolved and he’s due in court again next week.
Rietz said Ray-Davis had only two previous misdemeanor convictions for possession of cannabis.