URBANA — A Seymour man who pleaded guilty to driving while drunk, injuring himself and his truck, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Tyler A. Walker, 34, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Adam Dill to aggravated driving under the influence in connection with an Oct. 2, 2018, single-vehicle crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. near county roads 600 E and 2425 N, just north of Lake of the Woods Park.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident where a passerby found a truck running with severe damage and a lot of blood in the driver’s seat.
Walker was the registered owner of the truck. Deputies, who knew some of his associates, went to his girlfriend’s house in Mahomet, where a neighbor was watching her children. The neighbor reported that the girlfriend had left in a hurry to take Walker to the hospital.
Deputies found him at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center with injuries apparently caused by a vehicle crash. His girlfriend said he arrived home drunk and obviously injured. Because of the severe nature of his injuries, he was transferred to Carle Hospital.
Walker was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.20 percent, well in excess of the 0.08 percent at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated. He also had a revoked driver’s license, Hinman said.
In exchange for Walker’s plea, two other cases in which he was charged with domestic battery with a prior domestic battery and resisting a peace officer were dismissed. He was given credit on his sentence for 57 days served.