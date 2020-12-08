URBANA — A Champaign woman inside a store that was being looted in north Champaign on May 31 in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.
Carissa Barber, 26, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to criminal trespass to a building, a Class B misdemeanor, for being inside Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave., C, where a door had been broken on that Sunday afternoon.
She also pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, admitting that she left an infant child in the car when she went in the store.
She was ordered to pay fines and costs. In return for her plea, a more serious felony charge of burglary was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said her review of surveillance video showed that Barber did not actually take any merchandise from the store.
Several businesses in Champaign and Urbana were broken into and looted that day and about three dozen people charged with crimes.