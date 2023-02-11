URBANA — A Champaign man on parole in a drug case who allegedly was involved in a shooting in the summer of 2021 in Champaign has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Benjamin Sayles, 31, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, was arraigned on the Class X felony charge Friday when he came to court on an unrelated case alleging he possessed cannabis intended for sale in December.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed him to be released on recognizance on the new charge.
A Champaign police report said that evidence collected July 9, 2021, at a shooting scene in the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue suggested that Sayles was present and allegedly had a gun.
Witnesses described a skinny male wearing a black and white jacket with the hood up and the drawstrings pulled tight standing on the sidewalk on Bradley shooting toward a group of about 15 people who were in front of a house.
The group scattered and the shooter then ran behind a house nearby and discarded a gun near a fence and kept running. The 9 mm handgun was found next to an Apple iPhone and a single Nike shoe.
Police said Sayles later showed up at the hospital, wearing only one shoe, reporting he had been shot in the stomach as he walked on Bradley. He denied that he had a gun and said he didn’t know where the shots had come from or who shot him.
Police determined that shots had been fired from at least four guns that day.
The phone found next to the shoe and gun was determined to belong to Sayles, the police report said.
Court records show that Sayles has three prior drug-related convictions and one other for robbery as an adult. If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison. He had been released from prison in March 2021 and remains on parole for a drug offense.
Olmstead allowed Sayles, who had been released on recognizance last month after being arraigned on the cannabis charge, to remain free on the more serious gun-related charge.
Sayles told Olmstead he needed time to hire a lawyer and was told to return March 14.