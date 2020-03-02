CHAMPAIGN — One University of Illinois student was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, and another was approached by a man with a gun, UI Police said Monday.
Both incidents happened on South Fifth Street, about a block northeast of County Market near campus.
“Neither student was physically injured,” the UI police said in a community safety notice.
The first incident happened at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Fifth Street, when two men approached a student, displayed handguns and demanded the student’s belongings, police said.
“The student gave one of the men his property, and the two offenders fled,” the notice said.
Several minutes later, a block north, a student was approached by one man who showed a handgun, but the man with the gun fled immediately, police said.
“Both students were approached as they entered private apartment complexes,” UI police said. “The Champaign Police Department is investigating.”