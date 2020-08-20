URBANA - A Champaign man with several prior serious felony convictions was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for having a gun.
In return for the guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon by John N. Allen, 38, of the 1100 block of West Church Street, an even more serious felony alleging he was an armed habitual criminal was dismissed.
Champaign police arrested Allen in a sport utility vehicle that had left a home in the 1100 block of East Eureka Street on July 25 after an early-morning fight at a house.
Police found Allen in the SUV with a gun on the back seat.
With prior convictions for home invasion, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of cannabis, Allen is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Tom Difanis accepted Allen’s plea Wednesday and gave him credit for 26 days already served.