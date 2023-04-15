URBANA — An Urbana man with a prior felony conviction who admitted possessing a handgun has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.
Justin E. Beckett, 31, for whom no address was listed, admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum Tuesday that he possessed a handgun on Dec. 9 that Urbana police determined had been among several handguns stolen from a storage unit at StorQuest, 1710 N. Cunningham Ave., U, in December.
Also taken in that break-in were ammunition, collectible coins and jewelry.
With a prior conviction for aggravated driving under the influence, Beckett is not allowed to have guns.
Court records show he also has other prior convictions for theft, aggravated battery and violation of an order of protection.
In return for his plea to possession of the handgun, other charges alleging he had a second gun and Ecstasy were dismissed.