URBANA — A 17-year-old Champaign man is headed to prison for eight years for gun-related violence in Urbana earlier this year.
In May, Judge Heidi Ladd agreed with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz that Devon Miles, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Vine Street, should be tried as an adult on charges alleging that he was involved in a Feb. 9 shooting at the Hamilton on the Park apartment complex in northeast Urbana as well as other gun-related crimes.
On Monday, Miles pleaded guilty to shooting at the car in Urbana. The shooting came after he allegedly robbed one of the occupants of cash during a cannabis deal.
As a result of a plea agreement worked out with Miles’ attorney, Kevin Markes of Urbana, Rietz dismissed another case of aggravated battery with a firearm accusing Miles of taking part in the Feb. 21 shooting of two men who were playing a dice game at the Town Center Apartments in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.
Both men survived. One is now in custody on his own gun possession case, Rietz noted.
She also dismissed a case in which Miles was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 21 and not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card. Miles was charged with those crimes after police found the loaded gun under a bed in which he was sleeping on Feb. 28 on West Bradley Avenue in Champaign. Police found three other young men in that home who were charged with various gun-related crimes.
Police determined that the gun found under the bed was the same one used in the Hamilton on the Park shooting based on shell casings that had been left there.
Miles will begin his sentence in juvenile prison and be transferred to adult prison when he turns 18. He was given credit for 131 days already served.
Before these cases, Rietz said, Miles’ only prior criminal record involved a theft adjudication.