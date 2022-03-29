Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 18
Open records reports: Guns reported stolen to Danville PD, Rantoul PD, Vermilion County Sheriff's Office | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17
Guest commentaries: Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
Ten years and two weeks after Anthony Cobb’s first shift as Champaign police chief, the city is inching closer to choosing his successor.
The three-day, three-finalist interview process continues today, with the itinerary including a mask-mandatory community open house (7 to 8:30 p.m., Illinois Terminal, fourth-floor CityView Room) that you’re all invited to.
With gun violence sure to come up after a weekend during which three people were struck in two C-U shootings, here’s Part 18 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s Community Conversation on the topic.
What do local residents need to be better informed about when it comes to gun violence?
Former Rantoul mayoral candidate and high school basketball coach KEVIN WILLIAMS: “If I had a dollar for every time I heard the phrase ‘It starts at home,’ I could retire. This is the quite frequent response I get in conversations about youth and gun violence.
“People say these young delinquents are products of bad parenting. Well, this never-married, single parent totally rejects this sentiment. I challenge anyone reading these words to answer this question for me: Where, in America, is there a municipality with high-performing schools and equally high crime rates?
“The government, teachers, administration, parents, coaches and citizens all share credit for a high-performing school. But when the school performs poorly, there’s a whole lot of finger-pointing going on. The parents blame the school. The school blames the parents. The government distances itself from the school board.
“Until this blame game ends, we’ll continue to struggle with this issue.
“Gun violence is a community issue. We can’t afford to wait until we’re personally affected in some way — whether through family connections or as witnesses — before we express concern and demand solutions.
“We can’t be hashtagging ‘Free Him‘ when our cousin is the alleged shooter, and yelling ‘If you see something, say something‘ when our brother gets shot.
“We can’t ignore the plasma these young people have been spilling on the streets for years but call for immediate action when our house’s plaster gets damaged.
“Selective outrage is not genuine. People are dying. Kids are dying. How can we criticize the young gang bangers when the adults and so-called leaders participate in similar gang tactics?
“When one side doesn’t like something the other side says or does, they posse up and publicly ‘pull up’ to intimidate their opposition. I’ve seen this happen locally at city council meetings. I’ve seen it nationally with the incident of January 6th at the Capitol.
“These days, I feel like what Republicans and Democrats do is no different than the gang philosophy of the Bloods and Crips.
“If we want peace and harmony in the streets, we must first display it in City Hall, in Springfield and in D.C.”
How about the one aspect of the gun violence epidemic that we’re not devoting enough attention to?
Former four-term Urbana City Council member DENNIS ROBERTS: “I, as many, have been following the conversations in the Town Hall section of The News-Gazette about how to reduce gun violence and criminal activity in our community and perhaps in particular, how to re-direct the youth who are becoming involved in more and more incidents involving guns.
“One significant issue which I do not believe has been adequately addressed is the great need to create pathways to meaningful employment for our youth. I read the recent article in The News-Gazette, which interviewed Lily Walton, executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County, about HACC’s efforts regarding youth employment training in the construction industries.
“Having the opportunity to learn a trade can be a road to economic stability and personal growth. It is rightfully considered a major factor in stabilizing the future for many young men and women coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“There have been very few new suggestions about how to bring long-lasting change through the creation of jobs for the youth in the community — of high school age and older — who might not turn to violence if they had the opportunity to find meaningful employment but were not considering college.
“This, at a time when the construction trades are experiencing a shortage of workers and a generation of plumbers, electricians, masons and wood workers are reaching retirement age.
“I think job training is a doorway to steady employment and is a key for significant change in this community. I suggest that our school district reintroduce classes to benefit non-college-
directed youth to a pathway for creating a living beyond high school. Individuals trained in the construction and automotive repair trades, as well as computer drafting and design, can earn substantial wages to support themselves and their families.
“It is a small pebble in a mountain of need, but I am offering a suggestion to help get at least one skills workshop set up, for high school-aged youth who want the chance to learn brick-laying skills through participating in a basic entry-level skills workshop that addresses a city need and contributes to the community good: repairing our brick sidewalks.
“We know that the maintenance of the city’s sidewalks is a responsibility of the city. The city of Urbana, as an example, has three to four miles of historic brick sidewalks. Broken and upturned bricks on the sidewalk pose a pedestrian safety hazard to all citizens. In many cases, our brick sidewalks have not been well-maintained, due to a city’s budget priorities and a lack of direction within the Public Works Department.
“Yet laying down or repairing a brick sidewalk requires only a rudimentary skill level. Under direction, a high school youth could learn this skill in a few days.
“The city of Urbana has posted its draft for the ‘Mayor/City Council Strategic Goals’ for 2022. In this document, the first strategy outlined to mitigate community violence is to ‘fund programs that expose youth to career opportunities (partner with local governments, Parkland, etc.)’ and ‘develop a summer job program in collaboration with (Urbana schools), the Urbana Park District, local businesses, etc.’
“A small investment in time and money to sponsor and manage this entry-level introductory workshop in the masonry and associated trades might change the life of a dozen youth, opening doors to further skills training, entering an apprentice program in bricklaying, or perhaps even working for a local contractor.
“A lot of towns have brick sidewalks that need repair, and a team of young, motivated teens might find a niche market for summer employment work — and beyond.”
The first of two weekend shootings involving an unknown gunman firing from one moving vehicle into another happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on I-74, near Prospect Avenue. Such incidents have become common in Chicago — there were 273 reported shootings on Cook County expressways in 2021 — but have been rare here.
Local truck company owner PETE SCHNABEL: “I lived in Phoenix in the early ’90s, so I’m familiar with random gun violence. One eventually became oblivious to it and just stayed away from certain areas. Highway shootings on I-17 were a common thing.
“I’m a bit shocked to experience this now in the C-U area. I recently moved back to this community after having lived in small town Paxton for 20-plus years. I am especially uneasy about driving in C-U after I park my truck near Market Place Mall late at night and head home to the southwest part of town.
“I’ve had to modify my route home a few times due to shady situations I’ve encountered late at night. Just like back in the ’90s in Phoenix, a FOID card and gun for self protection have been considered — again.”
One common fear we’ve heard from community members is that the rising number of shootings in public places — outside Carle, on a Sunday afternoon on North Prospect, this past Sunday on Lincoln Avenue, to name a few — will lead to innocent bystanders becoming victims. Have you noticed a recent difference in the brazenness of those pulling the triggers?
Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “Gun violence is traumatic wherever it occurs and whoever is the victim, and has always been given highest priority by law enforcement and the court system.
“Recently, we have seen an increase in retaliatory shootings. One faction sees the opposition and fires in the direction of that individual or group, without regard to where they are or what time of day it might be.
“They are using guns with high-capacity magazines and selector switches that make the gun fully automatic, so they are firing more rounds without concern about who or what might be in the path of those bullets.
“Oftentimes, the offenders are in vehicles so they leave the scene before law enforcement arrives, making it even more difficult to catch them. The intended targets or their associates then retaliate, continuing the cycle.
“To stop this cycle, law enforcement needs all the tools in their tool box to identify and locate the offenders and we prosecutors need the cooperation of witnesses to hold the offenders accountable.”
Among the community members offering suggestions: Doug Abbott, Roaa Al-Heeti, Vik Amar, Elizabeth McGreal Cook, Greg Cozad, Emma Dorantes, Kenton Elmore, Rebecca Ginsburg, Charlisa Hart, Cadi Hu, John Katsinas, Al Kurtz, Wes Lu, Sally Ma, Mary Mahaf… https://t.co/RxZQRuFUuy— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 27, 2022
Picking up where we left off Sunday, what questions would you like to see asked of the three CPD chief finalists — Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson and Timothy T. Tyler — during the interview process?
MONICA CHERRY, director of student life at the UI School of Social Work: “What is your perspective on co-responder models — social workers and police responding to calls together?
“What are your plans to improve officers responding to mental health crises?”
Champaign attorney EMMA DORANTES: “What changes will you make in the training of your law enforcement officers to help them de-escalate encounters with individuals going through a mental health crisis?”
CU Immigration Forum and Champaign County PACA leader TOM GARZA: "First, in your opinion, what assets do immigrants bring to the communities in which they settle?
"Second, do you see the need for bilingual police officers? If yes, how do you propose to ensure bilingual candidates actually get hired?
"Third, given that Champaign has a significant immigrant population and that the city of Champaign and the state of Illinois both proclaim welcome to immigrants, how do you propose to both reduce fear of law enforcement amongst the various immigrant communities, and interact with ICE, if at all?"