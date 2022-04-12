Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 20
The number of lives lost to gun violence in 2021 — 16 in Champaign, 10 in Urbana — made front-page news throughout the deadliest year on record. But it was another equally unsettling figure that made KAREN SIMMS‘ job especially challenging — 85.
That’s how many victims were struck by gunfire last year in C-U and survived, many of them left with debilitating injuries and a slew of new hurdles to clear, from health care to housing.
As founding director of the CU Trauma & Resilience Initiative, it’s on Simms and her team to do all it can to help families and communities victimized by violence “overcome stress and trauma by providing them with coping tools, skills and services to help them regain stability and normalcy.”
That last part is from the city of Champaign’s official Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, which calls for devoting $3.21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding this year to programs and partnerships with organizations such as Simms’ in an effort to make streets safer and support survivors.
Simms leads off Part 20 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s ongoing Community Conversation.
Karen, a little more than a year ago, you turned us onto the story of a local mom who couldn’t bear to live in the home where bullet holes in the walls were a reminder of the night her 16-year-old son was killed. At the time, she was struggling to find a new home for herself and her two kids, ages 2 and 12, because, you suspected, landlords learned they’d been victims of gun violence and feared the family was ‘a problem.’ How often does this happen locally?
KAREN SIMMS: “The housing issue is huge. We currently have three families with children who are young adults who were shot — either in adolescence or in young adulthood — who are significantly disabled, that we can’t find housing for, that we’ve been looking for since November.”
Because?
KAREN SIMMS: “It’s a couple of things. One, maybe the caregiver was working and is now doing full-time caregiving. And they didn’t have economic support in the first place — they’ve always been sort of lower working class, so they’ve been paying the $800 a month.
“Changes have happened in the housing market; we don’t have a lot of availability. That’s a complication. Finding places that are handicapped accessible is another. And what we’ve found in two families’ cases, they apply and then when people start investigating why they’re moving, they get denied.
“We have two families on second or third floors. So we have to pay people to take the young adults downstairs — to doctor’s appointments, to meetings, to any of that, because a mom can’t handle that and we can’t get them into a place that’s handicapped accessible.
“You (ran) the story about Urbana’s city council approving tenant-based rental assistance. That is to help some of our families but that’s just starting now. One of the three will be eligible for that because they’ll have a stable income. There’s a requirement — that you have a stable income for at least three months to be eligible. So if you’ve been a full-time caregiver ...”
What other situations do you find yourself dealing with that community members might not know about?
KAREN SIMMS: “Last summer, we had two moms who were shot while they were pregnant. One was in the hospital basically throughout her pregnancy, the other ended up with a bullet still. And they both had other kids.
“So just caregiving, rehab, recovery, trying to get their parents — who weren’t living here and had to come — connected to resources: employment, health-care navigation.
“In some ways, the people who are shot and recovered have made our work far more complicated: now we’re looking at long-term care in a system that was never good, anyway. It’s trying to apply for disability, simple things like (insurance). And diapers.
“And one last thing: So many people who are in this field that I work with are also experiencing loss themselves.”
For our other panelists: How have you been impacted by gun violence and how would you like to see the problem addressed?
Domestic violence survivor GIOVANNA DIBENEDETTO, founding member of the southeast Urbana neighborhood group Silver Hearts: “In addition to having lived in Silverwood, I now live in the Lierman area. In just five months, we had two murders — one in August 2021 and one in December 2021 — and numerous nonfatal shootings during that time.
“I have two children at home and they know the drill. You hear shots, you go to your room and you stay there till mom gives the all clear.
“No child should have to live like that. As a parent, it rips my heart out and I am on edge more than I care to admit sometimes.
“What really hurts, though, is that my 6-year-old is constantly afraid. Out of the blue, she will start crying, saying she is afraid of being shot. Her 9-year-old sister told her recently that she would protect her and I have no doubt she would try.
“There are no easy solutions when it comes to ending violence. God and prayer are our first step. Long-term involvement is key. We cannot say we care and then not take the time to invest in relationships. It’s hard and the process is slow but it is also rewarding. When we come together, anything is possible.
"Silver Hearts believes that every person deserves to be heard. From the smallest child to the oldest adult, from the whitest person to the blackest and every color in between, from the poorest to the richest and the person who has never been in any trouble to person with the worst criminal history. It is when we truly listen and hear those voices that a community is formed.
"When we see beyond the outside appearance and see the person inside those barriers disappear and violence goes down. Silverwood is perfect example of that. We simply asked what do you want? What does the neighborhood need? We had dinners together, we had block parties and ice cream socials and prayer nights. People that normally did not associate with each other came together and got to know each other — because those barriers were removed in those environments, it worked.
"I also learned that education is key. Too many times I have heard people 'blame' the drug dealer for selling drugs and the addict who lives in poverty for keeping him in business and thus contributing to the violence. I can tell you that the majority of people I saw purchasing drugs in the low-income areas I have lived in were not those living in poverty.
"We have to educate people that people of all classes contribute to this problem and how it leads to the violence we are experiencing. Bottom line: It is not a problem just caused by the 'poor.' I personally hate it when I hear these complaints and it demeans me, it demeans my children, because we are poor."
Danville High grad and Danville city council member TRICIA TEAGUE: “Gun violence in the community seems to be all around me, especially in the neighborhood I grew up in and chose to return to when I moved back to Danville 10 years ago.
“In 2018, Danville’s deadliest year, there were 12 homicides. One of them was across the street from my home. I took the time to map them, and the vast majority were in the ward that I now represent.
“It’s one of the reasons I decided to run for city council, because I couldn’t sit idly by and simply talk about the problems. I wanted to be part of the solution.
“For me, being part of the solution means more than just having conversations at city hall or other community meetings and more than marches. I’ve had some community members approach me about working together to curb the violence in our community. These are people who were once involved in criminal activities but have turned their lives around.
“They’re the ones who will be most likely to reach some of these younger kids and make an impact.”
SCOTT SAVAGE, who on Monday night was named principal at Centennial High School: "Anger, fear, failure, resentment, poverty, drugs, access to resources, community disconnect, lack of adequate school funding and lack of empathy toward others are some of the reasons why I believe gun violence is on the rise in the Champaign-Urbana community and throughout our nation.
"As an educator, my mission is to have a positive impact on students’ lives and in the community. It takes a village to raise a child, and I believe communities must recommit to the ‘village’ mentality if we are to stop the violence.
"Gun violence in the community is not just a C-U issue to resolve. Local, state and federal governments must acknowledge the violence and allocate enough resources to address community issues and access to weapons.
"In December 2014, I lost my friend Rashidi Overstreet to gun violence. I visited his daughter after his death and was heartbroken that his life was cut short and his daughter would grow up without her “daddy.” Research shows that children who lose a parent or family member to gun violence develop ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences Score), negatively impacting student achievement and mental health.
"While grieving his death, I vowed to do all I could to prevent gun violence through my professional and personal experiences and expertise. I would like to see Champaign-Urbana provide restorative and trauma-informed practices in schools, which help prevent violent behavior. Churches and community organizations must continue to engage the community and offer opportunities for all people to feel valued.
"Champaign-Urbana is a thriving community with a world-renowned university and community college (which I graduated from), state-of-the-art medical facilities, an award-winning public transportation system, a corporate industry, small businesses, churches, volunteers and community organizations that must be a part of the solution.
"We can no longer afford to finger-point and make excuses for the gun violence in the community. We must band together and relentlessly fight for a safe and caring community."
Champaign County Board Vice Chair STEVE SUMMERS, a candidate for county executive on November’s ballot: “My 27-year-old son has lost three of his Urbana High School classmates to gun violence. A fourth was shot and seriously injured several months ago and is fortunate to be alive. A fifth classmate that I helped mentor was incarcerated for using a gun to attempt to take justice into his own hands.
“A close friend of my late nephew was shot, seriously wounded, and then convicted for illegal possession of a firearm, and a little over a year ago, a man was shot to death across the street from my in-laws’ home.
“Whether we personally know someone affected by community violence or not, we all need to step up and be part of the solution. As a community member, that means signing up to mentor a child, coach a youth sport, build relationships with our neighbors and most importantly, hold our local governments responsible for addressing gun violence with a comprehensive plan that goes beyond just policing, and addresses the root causes of violence.
“As a county board member, I’m proud that we are leveraging funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to address gun violence in our communities. Early in the county board’s allocation process, I proposed that we earmark at least $4 million to go toward violence intervention. Our board approved $4.1 million.
”We also approved significant funding for affordable housing, nonprofit aid, small business economic assistance and mortgage and utility aid.
“We all need to do what we can — this cannot continue.”