Where are all of the guns coming from? Why can't we arrest our way out of this problem? Those are among the questions asked and answered by our panel in Part 2 of The News-Gazette's continuing conversation on gun violence.

Tracy Parsons on why some local youths obtain guns: “They don’t believe we as a society — families, police, schools — can keep them safe, so they believe they need a gun. ... We were told a couple years ago: ‘Mr. Parsons, I’d rather be caught with it than caught without it.’"

LeConte Nix: “We have to normalize that going to therapy is great and is needed — just like going to a movie or your regular doctor’s appointment. We all have stuff that we hide mentally or avoid. Now, think about a young adult who only knows how to deal with anger by violence of some sort, because he or she has never been taught how to handle certain situations."

Are teens who grow up playing violent video games or listening to violent rap lyrics more likely to engage in gun violence themselves, as some have suggested? For insights, we turned to five experts who’ve researched and reported on this issue.

Rolling Stone music critic ALAN LIGHT, former editor-in-chief of ‘Vibe’ and ‘Spin’ magazines: “I think the fundamental issue at the heart of this is a lack of respect for the hip-hop audience, which has remained in place for decades. Equating the idea of writing about violence with the idea of promoting violence is applied very selectively, and clearly sticks because these listeners are largely young and largely not White.

“And why do we assume that if it’s in a song, it’s going to be taken literally, but if it’s in a film or a book, people understand that it’s fiction, that it’s a character speaking? This is a very old example at this point, but the same year that Ice-T’s ‘Cop Killer’ was being denounced on the floor of the Senate, the Academy Award for Best Picture was given to Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ — the climax of which is Eastwood’s character actually killing a cop.”

Cal State Fullerton professor OFIR TUREL, a leading authority on video game addiction: “I tested the association between video gaming time and bringing a gun to school in the U.S. I used two large samples of American adolescents, over 20,000 in each.

“First, about 1.5 percent reported bringing a gun to school. Second, people who play video games moderately reported fewer instances of bringing guns to school than those who do not play video games.

“This is what I call ‘displacement,’ where ‘healthy’ levels of video gaming displace risky behaviors — they basically keep the adolescents occupied and relatively safe. In contrast, high levels of video gaming — over five hours a day — were associated with elevated frequency of bringing guns to school.

“The takeaway is that for most video gamers, video gaming is quite healthy.”

MURRAY FORMAN, author of ’Hood Comes First: Race, Space and Place in Rap and Hip-Hop’: “I think if violent rap has had any real and deep social impact, it has provided younger generations with the elaborated language and narrative concepts through which to tell new violent stories.

“Reading a whole block of gangster literature, watching episodes of ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘The Wire’ and other endeavors would produce the same effect, more or less.”

University of Michigan professor emeritus L. ROWELL HUESMANN, past president of the International Society for Research on Aggression: “I think that perhaps the biggest misperception that people might have about this topic is that the bloodiest violence is the worst kind. In fact, the video violence that is most likely to stimulate the viewer to behave violently is violence done by a hero for a good reason, and for which he gets rewarded.”

Villanova professor PATRICK MARKEY, author of ‘Moral Combat: Why the War on Violent Video Games Is Wrong’: “What we and other labs have consistently found is that when people are playing violent video games, there tends to be a decrease in violent crime. This includes both assaults and homicides.

“The reason for this finding is unclear. However, the most likely explanation is that when people are home playing violent video games, they are less likely to be in public, committing acts of violence.

“So, whenever a popular violent game like ‘Grand Theft Auto’ or ‘Call of Duty’ comes out, there are decreases in horrific acts of violence.

”Past studies examining violent TV and movies have also found that when popular TV shows are airing — back in the days when people had to watch a show at a given time — or violent movies are playing in theaters, there are dips in violent crime.”