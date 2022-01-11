Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 7
Not that we needed it, but more data showing the gravity of Champaign-Urbana’s gun violence problem arrived last week, with the release of police departments’ year-end crime reports.
In 2019, authorities say, C-U had 132 confirmed incidents of shots fired, with three residents losing their lives to gunfire. In 2021, the final figures were 374 and 26.
As officials search for solutions, we continue our Community Conversation on gun violence, with a Part 7 panel that includes local high school students and law enforcement members, among others.
For our younger panelists: How has gun violence impacted you, directly or indirectly?
— Centennial High senior SYLVIE LEYERLE: “I would have to say I am not usually afraid of being shot, but it is certainly a fear my parents have. They seem more afraid of me driving around town, especially at night, than they are of me going to Centennial.
“I am not supposed to drive around downtown or in the North Prospect/Market Place Mall area after dark. Too often, I’ll be out with friends, and they’ll alert me of a shooting that took place nearby. If it were up to them, I would stay around our own neighborhood in southwest Champaign, but there is obviously nothing to do there.”
— Centennial senior JAKE COX: “For our generation, gun violence is not hypothetical. It’s a fact of our everyday lives. From brief and polite emails from our school’s administration to posts on social media parodying the ‘I Survived’ series of children’s books with the text ‘I survived Centennial High School,’ we are entrenched in gun violence and the pain it causes members of our community even when we are not directly impacted by it.
“For those of us who are fortunate enough to be removed from the violence itself, those of us who don’t have to say the unimaginable — I’ve lost someone close to me to gun violence — even for us, the trauma still runs deep.
“Many people in my generation from as young as middle school through high school have accepted the fact that someone they know, or even themselves, could die at the hands of gun violence, whether that be at our school or in our community. It affects every area of our daily lives.”
— Danville High senior KEDZIE GRIFFIN: “When shots were fired after the Danville and Central boys’ basketball game in 2017, I vividly remember how scared I felt.
“People were running around, and it was chaos. No one knew exactly what was going on.
“Afterwards, a cheerleader was interviewed, and she said that shootings were something she had begun to normalize, and I remember wondering why gun violence was something we would ever normalize.
“As I have gotten to be older, the same age the cheerleader who said that was, I still feel that gun violence should be talked about, and we should not be ‘normalizing’ these things.
“I think that there are many great people that get sucked into rough lives, and they end up making huge mistakes.”
— Centennial senior MONTEZ DuBOSE: “Growing up in the Champaign-Urbana area and being in the Unit 4 district since the sixth grade, it has been hard to see people I’ve gone to school with for years have their lives taken away due to gun violence.
"As a senior at Centennial, I’ve witnessed the trauma that has occurred in the lives of so many, and that plays a part in the violence we have seen in the schools.”
— ELLISON RADEK, co-founder of Centennial’s Student Voice Committee: “I am currently a senior at Centennial, a school that has been at the focal point of the news cycle for quite some time. Whether that’s from shootings in the parking lot, bomb threats or guns found on students, the issue is something that every student and faculty member at Centennial has been confronted with head-on.
“Gun violence is nothing if not a community issue, and pretending like it only affects those facing it head-on is incredibly ignorant. Our town is suffering, and this issue does not just belong to some of us. As a community, we need to start leaning into the why.
“Why do students feel so unsafe that they are arming themselves? Until we really take a deep look at why our community is turning to violence, nothing can truly get better.”
Last week, metal detectors were installed at the doors of Central and Centennial high schools, and beefed-up security measures could be on the way at Urbana, too. Thoughts?
— Central senior LUCY MOSS: “It’s disturbing that the task of keeping guns out of schools falls on the school district; however, I’m very grateful that the district has recognized the issue of gun violence in our schools and is working to keep all their students and staff safe.
“I also believe teachers should get more recognition for all that they do, because having to risk their lives to educate our next generation shouldn’t be normalized.
“I believe that it is the government’s responsibility to handle this, and they need to take action now.”
— Urbana Assistant Superintendent and former Danville High Principal KIM NORTON: “In Urbana, there has been much discussion on door detection. The board will soon be voting on implementation at Urbana High School. Our students deserve a safe environment where they can focus on their educational goals and not be fearful of weapons within our schools.”
— SYLVIE LEYERLE: “At the start of the school year, I did not give the potential for gun violence at Centennial a second thought. However, the incident of gunfire near the student parking lot during open lunch was scary, and I worry about its impact on students’ feelings of safety and mental health.
“The district hopes to prevent the presence of guns or other weapons with the new metal detectors, but it cannot account for all the loopholes of getting into the school, like the side doors or slipping through when there is no available staff to regulate the metal detectors.”
One aspect of gun violence that often isn’t discussed until tragedy strikes is the danger police find themselves in while responding to what appear to be routine calls. In the span of 24 hours late last month, two officers were shot and killed in Illinois — one while responding to a call about barking dogs in an unattended car, another thinking he was on his way to help a motorist in need on I-64. How much does news of a fellow officer losing their life in the line of duty weigh on you? And how do you avoid bringing that to the job?
— Danville Police Lt. KYLE O’BRIEN: “I do not believe that our aim should be to avoid bringing those feelings to work with us. When these tragedies occur, we need to take it upon ourselves to learn everything that we can about each situation and apply it to our own training and awareness in the field.
“These events are a reminder of how vulnerable all officers are on a daily basis. The reality that we face is this: Most of the people that we deal with are willing to comply with law enforcement, but those that are not willing to comply know that they are going to fight before we do, and that fact alone puts us at a great disadvantage.”
— Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. CURT APPERSON: “I’ve wanted a career in law enforcement for as long as I can remember, and for over half my life, I’ve served my community in that capacity, accepting the fact that I may not make it home to my loved ones, as all police officers do.
“Being married to a police officer, knowing the dangers she’s faced individually and even dangers we’ve faced together makes each officer’s death weigh heavily on me, regardless of jurisdiction.
“Every family member of a law enforcement officer knows the sound of Velcro, which means their loved one made it home safely and is removing their bulletproof vest, thus ending their tour of duty.
“The sound of Velcro is a sound that wakes you up from a deep sleep and a sound that law enforcement families deserve to hear.”
— Champaign Police Sgt. KURT BUCKLEY: “Each call for service has an element of the unknown. You simply never know who you are going to be dealing with on a particular call or traffic stop. You have to do what you can to fight complacency during your shift and always try to be aware of your surroundings.
“I noticed how little media coverage the (Dec. 29 killing of Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic) received compared to other incidents where police are involved, particularly in the national media. If an officer is involved in a controversial event on video, it doesn’t take much to make the front page, regardless of the suspect’s actions leading up to the event.
“The day before Sgt. Rittmanic was murdered, another Illinois police officer was murdered in Wayne County. Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed after responding to assist a motorist on I-64. I had to actively search to find a news article about his murder.
“The dangers of the job are very real. The danger increases with low staffing levels. It’s disheartening when we have seven officers hitting the street to cover a city of around 90,000 people. It makes the job that much more dangerous.”
What aren’t we talking about enough — or what are we talking about too much — when it comes to gun violence, be it in conversations about the causes or solutions?
— The Rev. THOMAS MILLER, pastor at Danville’s New Life Church of Faith and a member of the Danville school board: “Our children are viewing too much violence through video games, and I don’t think they’re mature enough to know the difference between videos and reality.
“It’s causing some of them to desire to carry guns and then not have the ability or the maturity to make wise decisions.”
— Champaign County Auditor and former C-U high school calculus instructor GEORGE DANOS: “Technology allows us to cocoon ourselves in congenial bubbles, making the real exterior world disagreeable and even shocking. To some extent, this detachment afflicts everyone. It is only more salient and consequential in impressionable young people.
“The virtual world of work and school allows touchy egos to avoid interacting in person and genuinely bridging differences. Widespread use of social media exacerbates political, social and personal polarization.
“Combine forceful adolescent emotions, the widespread availability of guns and the expectation of immediate gratification and you get the means, motive and opportunity to commit the ultimate cancellation: murder.”
— UI Associate Professor RUBY MENDENHALL, whose research looks at how gun violence affects Black mothers’ mental and physical health: “I would like to see those affected by gun violence play a key role in developing policies and trauma-informed programs.
“Their voices are often missing from the conversation, which can limit what we imagine as solutions.”
Automated license-plate readers were back in the news last week, when Rantoul police said the technology helped lead to the arrest of a man on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Should they be approved in Urbana?
— Urbana resident CONNIE DILLARD-MYERS: “We need to support law enforcement with every bit of technology we have at our disposal to get ahead of this gun violence. Urbana has had more murders this past year than I’ve seen. I have never heard of anyone’s home being shot up prior to recent events anywhere I’ve ever lived.
“This is crazy – shooting up someone’s home? Shooting up a family repast after a funeral? Are we living in the wild west in Urbana-Champaign?
“I think that Urbana citizens should urge their leaders to make it a multi-area fight against gun violence and reconsider license-plate readers.
“We need to trust the mayor and give her the support she needs, because she’s been at the table, along with the NAACP and other organizations, trying to get ahead of the gun violence for a while.”
— Former UI Police Chief JEFF CHRISTENSEN: “We must embrace technology to assist in solving these incidents. Cameras and LPRs are two very proven technologies, as we have seen on campus and Rantoul.
“This technology must have strong community-based policies and practices that protect the concerns surrounding privacy and there must be review and oversight that these policies are being followed.”
What frightens you most about the kind of gun violence we saw locally in 2021?
— STEPHANIE BURNETT, director of local nonprofit Not On My Watch and moving to work and client outreach manager at the Housing Authority of Champaign County: “The shootout that occurred on North Market Street occurred right in front of my place of employment. I happened to be out of the office when it occurred, but to return to the area blocked off by police cars, crime scene unit vans and orange cones, it was a reality check to how truly senseless the gun violence has become.
“However, even though the gun violence has been steadily increasing over the past few years, I believe it is only now being seen as a major issue because it can no longer be classified as just gang- and drug-related. Now, innocent bystanders are becoming victims, such as when the school bus was hit by stray bullets, the road rage incident on Prospect and, most recently, Jonathan Blake speaking out after surviving a drive-by shooting.
“Gun violence is not relegated to just certain cities and neighborhoods or even certain groups of people; it is something that affects us all. As a wife and mother, I pray daily for my family’s safety as they navigate their daily routines.
“Too many of our young people are being lost to gun violence, but these perpetrators didn’t just wake up one day and decide to pick up a gun.”
— Rantoul Police Chief TONY BROWN: “We have seen an increase in daytime shootings and in areas traditionally we haven’t experienced gun violence.
“Unfortunately, there is a growing sub-culture of teen and young adult males who are desensitized to violence and don’t value human life. They are willing to indiscriminately shoot, without regard for innocent men, women, children who may be unintended victims.
“To make the situation worse, in many parts of our community, where gun violence is the worst, there is an accepted culture of silence and stigma around providing the police with information that would aid in solving these crimes.”
— Champaign Interim Deputy Police Chief GEOFF COON: “We are seeing an increase in the use of handguns that have been modified with ‘switches,’ making the weapon fully automatic. This feature — coupled with higher-capacity magazines, such as 30-round extended magazines, or 50-round drum magazines — are leading to more people being struck.
“The ability to fire in rapid succession, coupled with higher-capacity magazines, has led to many consequences, to include innocent victims being struck and significant property damage.”
Given all the resources that so many cities and agencies have devoted to fixing gun violence all over the country, do you ever fear that maybe the problem isn’t fixable?
— Champaign City Council member MATT GLADNEY: “Perhaps on my most pessimistic days, that thought has occurred, but mostly I choose to believe it is fixable.
"That doesn’t mean it will be gone overnight, or even in a few months or a few years, but I think that if we surrender ourselves mentally to it, and let our mindsets say, ‘This is a lost cause, it can’t be fixed,’ then we lose any momentum in carrying on.”
— Champaign County Court Clerk EVETTE CAMPBELL, among the contributors to our 2020 ‘Being Black in America’ series: “Truth be told, I’ve become numb. Not because I don’t care, but because even though there have been community members who’ve tried to come up with solutions, the issue seems to be so overwhelming that it feels like an impossible problem to solve.”
— Retired Champaign County Circuit Judge HEIDI LADD: “While we cannot give up on searching for ways to address the proliferation of gun violence, there is no easy remedy, despite the heartfelt proclamations and best of intentions. Over the decades, I have seen many youth service providers and organizations come and go, heard many promises wrapped in the earnest rhetoric of change and social activism, and witnessed a great deal of grant and tax money expended with little to show for it.
“While there are tiny victories with individual success stories, and those are to be encouraged, it is not a solution.”
— Champaign City Council member VANNA PIANFETTI: “Absolutely not. To think this means you’ve given up on the power of hope, the power of trust and most importantly, the power of community.”
— Champaign City Council member TOM BRUNO: “I have come to the conclusion that it’s not reasonably fixable. In that regard, I am also concerned that climate change is not reasonably fixable, even though both gun violence and climate change are absolutely real.
“Societal expectations and mores don’t swing like a pendulum, they move in a linear fashion.
“What I’ve seen in the last 20 years is disheartening, but I’m not holding my breath waiting for the pendulum to swing back to the 1950s. It took us the past 100 years to significantly improve air and water pollution. This problem may be more difficult.”
How would our student panelists go about trying to come up with the long-term solution?
— SYLVIE LEYERLE: “I believe the solution lies in taking better care of kids as they are growing up and giving them hope and opportunity. This includes more trust and support between adults and adolescents in and outside of school.
“I would love to see more community building in and outside of school, but it proves to be a hard feat, especially now, due to COVID. It is very discouraging that a progressive and prosperous community like Champaign has been trying for decades to reduce the level of inequality and close the achievement gap, but it seems worse today than ever.
“Another thing that seems messed up is the fact that our society is awash in guns. I know a lot of adults are going out and buying guns because of the violence, but I think every gun that is sold adds to the danger we face.”
— ELLISON RADEK: “Our community needs to invest so much more into mental-health support and social programming. We need to take a cue from community organizations and activists.
“In addition to this, we need to look at our resources. We live in a town where the internet was created and yet a few miles over, the sewer system doesn’t work. At just the tip of the iceberg, we have vast economic disparities across our town.
“We have a complete disregard for mental health and community trauma. Gun violence is a multi-layered issue. At the local level, we need communication between students, activists, mental-health providers, educators and local policymakers.
“But this issue is bigger than just our community. We have elected officials in hope that they ultimately have our best interests at heart, and it is time to call upon them. We cannot have adequate gun reform without also providing the resources necessary to address the systemic and root causes of gun violence.”
— KEDZIE GRIFFIN: “I’m not sure what a correct community response would be, but I do believe that people need to remember that the people creating the violence are people, too.
“Yes, these people need to be punished, but we have no idea what type of person they truly are; they might have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time. They may have grown up that way and not known any different.
“I do believe that no one response is correct, though.”
— JAKE COX: “Our community’s response to gun violence must prioritize healing and creating connections rather than expecting more carceral justice to be the solution. Locking people up doesn’t make communities safer, it causes dysregulation and hurts people.
“And time and time again, we are shown that hurt people, hurt people.
“The solution has to come from a place of radical hope and forgiveness. Vengeance helps no one. From our schools into our community, de-escalation and peace training should be the norm.
“We must send people into their daily lives able to solve interpersonal conflicts without turning to violence.”