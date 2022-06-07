Gun Violence: A road map to action
A synagogue in Pittsburgh. A gay nightclub in Orlando. A music festival in Las Vegas. A Walmart in El Paso. A Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Supermarkets in Buffalo and Boulder, Colo. High schools in Parkland, Fla., and Santa Fe, Texas. A country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
A military base in Washington, D.C. A municipal building in Virginia Beach. A Christmas party in San Bernardino, Calif.
An elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Fourteen mass shootings with double-digit victims in the less-than-10-years since Sandy Hook ... 287 innocent lives lost ... 1,080 injured ... zero new federal gun control laws passed.
How can this time be different, when cries of “do something” lead to Congress taking action on gun reform? In Part 27 of his ongoing series on gun violence, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO convened a panel of influencers, political strategists and newsmakers who know first-hand how to get things done in D.C. and asked how they’d go about calling for change.
TIP 1: Know this going in: No matter how convincing you may think your case is, there are many millions of minds that cannot be changed — on this issue perhaps more than any other. So set reasonable expectations.
Former ATF agent DAVID CHIPMAN, whose 2021 nomination to head up that agency was withdrawn by the Biden Administration in the face of opposition from gun rights groups: “We have to accept that we are in a different political era where identity, tribes and feelings trump facts. Look no further than our political response to the COVID pandemic. The body count — over 1 million — doesn’t matter.
“There is only one fix to the gun violence problem — national laws that regulate guns like cars. The only path here is to elect 60 Democratic senators or to change rules around the filibuster.
“As important, we must repeal the gun industry’s blanket immunity from lawsuit and repeal restrictions on the ATF from releasing gun data. Like in the case of big tobacco and big pharma, civil courts can ensure that the gun industry better balances their appetite for profits with our needs for public safety.
“During my confirmation process, I had two notable meetings with whom I thought to be moderate (Maine) senators — Senator (Susan) Collins and Senator (Angus) King.
“Senator Collins said she couldn’t vote for me because I was disrespectful to AR-15 owners, the most popular hunting gun in Maine. I know it is unlawful to hunt in Maine with an AR-15.
“Senator King said he couldn’t vote for me because I failed to earn the endorsement of the gun industry, who if confirmed, I would have had to regulate. Of note, I also did not seek nor receive the endorsement of MS-13.
“When I questioned if that was an appropriate benchmark — to require the regulator to secure the endorsement of the regulated — King explained that I had to understand the politics for him, as gun violence wasn’t a problem in Maine.”
TIP 2: If you’re feeling an urge to go low, try your darndest to bite your tongue.
FRANK LAVIN, political director for Ronald Reagan during his second term as president: “Avoid sanctimony. You want to believe you are morally superior than your opposition. Maybe you are but does a focus on that take you toward a goal or just allow you to feel good?
“When i hear gun control advocates ask that their adversaries ‘have the courage’ to support gun control, I wince. They are more interested in stigmatizing their adversaries than advancing their cause.
“Keep it substantive. No one was ever insulted into agreement.”
Americans for Tax Reform founding president GROVER NORQUIST, best known for convincing nearly 1,400 elected officials to sign a no-new-tax pledge since 1986: “More single-issue voters vote against gun control candidates than vote for such candidates. The intensity is greater on the Second Amendment side of the issue. Has been for many years.
“What might advocates of gun control do differently? Denounce and separate themselves from those in their movement who publicly announce a goal of ending the right of citizens to have firearms, period. And those who would ban hunting. See: PETA.
“Democrats might actually support anti-crime legislation at the state, federal and city level. Americans fear crime and criminals. Not guns.
“It has traditionally been tough to win the support of those you publicly disrespect and openly despise.”
TIP 3: Grassroots is great but real strength comes in numbers. It’s time for gun reform groups — and many others — to band together.
Former Senate Majority Leader TOM DASCHLE (D-South Dakota): “There has to be a more concerted effort to make this a national campaign.
“There are countless gun control groups, but frankly they seem feckless. We need to involve others, including school organizations, national business groups, churches and even gun owners.
“Somewhat inexplicably, the intensity level on the NRA side vastly exceeds the intensity level on the control side.
“That has to change. It requires leadership in all of these entities to make it a genuine national issue.”
TIP 4: Rather than writing your congressman, write the congressman representing the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
STEPHANIE CUTTER, advisor to Barack Obama during his first term as president: “Since 2018, the gun safety movement has gotten a lot smarter. They’ve significantly weakened the NRA through the legal system, registered hundreds of thousands to vote and made real progress in passing safety laws in state legislatures.
“That progress has yet to make its way to Republicans in Congress, but given the number of mass shootings in just the last month, maybe this time is different.
“The one person who can make it happen is (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell, who has appointed (Texas Republican) Senator (John) Cornyn to try to find common ground with Democrats.
“If nothing happens, the only way to make federal change is to vote those who put the gun lobby ahead of saving lives out of office.
“The overwhelming majority of Americans who believe we should take weapons of war off the streets and keep guns out of the hands of criminals have to mobilize — talk to their friends, family and neighbors, register them to vote and then get them to the voting booth.”
TIP 5: When the opportunity presents itself, get out the vote.
BILL LACY, who served as Ronald Reagan’s White House director of political affairs in the mid-’80s: “Our country is so hyper-partisan that leaders who may want to do the right thing on gun control — or any hot-button issue — are tugged to the left in the Democratic party and to the right in the GOP.
“There are more Americans close to the center than most realize. We are not as polarized as the extremes make us out to be. We need some courageous leaders to find a middle-ground answer between the extremes of no new gun control vs. modifying or amending the Second Amendment.
“The more Americans who demand this at the ballot box or through public displays of support, the better.”
Political strategist/advisor BASIL SMIKLE: “As is said often, elections matter. We need a sustained grassroots movement that keeps gun control at the forefront of every discussion and make it a litmus test for legislators, judges, governors and mayors across multiple cycles.
“Without that level of accountability, which is difficult to maintain and costly to mount, we cannot get D.C. to focus on anything.”
TIP 6: Emphasize the national security angle.
2000s Illini football lineman CYRUS GARRETT, former African American political director for the Democratic National Committee and special advisor to the Director of Homeland Security: “We have to vote on the issue like any security issue. How long has it been since we discussed global jihadist terrorism as a threat? The reason being: It was never much of one to us in the first place.
“But the country mustered a huge response and voters would punish anyone who didn’t seem onboard.
“This trend has been broken when it comes to guns because it has been mixed up with culture. But it is a security issue. In security, you want to reduce your pool of potential risk. We have seen every scenario of shooting and the only variable, if removed from the equation, that would have saved lives was the type of gun used. So, the (planned policy) would be restrict access to that weapon and bleed them out of circulation.
“The other thing is the age of school shooters gaining access through lax security of the weapon or legally purchasing it. The natural thing then would be to reduce the risk pool — by reducing 18-to-21-year-old males’ access to legally purchasing these firearms. This, along with universal red flag laws and background checks, will decrease the carnage.
“People will say that these socially awkward outcasts will somehow find their way to the streets to buy guns. But these people have no concept about what it entails to find an illegal dealer and then be able to afford to buy the weapons at street mark-ups.
“Our collective resignation to tragedy has been learned only recently. For those of us who are parents, at some point, it is on you to do more to keep them safe.
“No door, guard or anything else will be as effective as limiting who has access to which class and grade of weapons.
“We have to insist on our children’s security and punish anyone that opposes. This is the only thing that changes Washington.”
TIP 7: Lean on the media, which could be a big help.
MIKE McCURRY, the 20th White House press secretary (1994-98): “The combination of ongoing media attention and grassroots activism could make a difference.
“For the media, no diversions to things like the Johnny Depp trial. Relentless focus on outcomes. How about a box on front page of The Washington Post and New York Times every day that counts ‘Days Passed Since Action on Gun Legislation’? I mean, they put a box like that in the countdown to Christmas, so why not?
“My point is a transformation in the way the media covers this without moving onto the next issue/story/crisis.
“This is a constant issue for me: the media reports ‘news’ and then it is no longer news because you already read or heard it. In the communications profession, we teach that you must endlessly repeat and reinvigorate a message for it to sink in.”
TIP 8: Don’t let the momentum of now peter out in a month or two, as has tended to happen in the wake of past tragedies.
Political advisor AMANDA RENTERIA, who while working for California’s Diane Feinstein became the first Latina chief of staff in the history of the U.S. Senate: “The challenge is to stay committed to change because obstacles get removed when power is at risk. But to prove power is at risk means that there must be sustained pressure so that it is not tenable for those who have been barriers to common-sense gun solutions to, once again, do nothing.
“The commitment to continued pressure to do something is the answer today. It’s simple and right. Stay the course.”
TIP 9: Hard as it is to practice, try to be patient. Your day will come — eventually.
DOUG SOSNIK, political director for Bill Clinton during his second term as president: “I believe that our country has the leadership and elected officials that it deserves. Unless and until we do something about it, we deserve what we get. Only when we start punishing elected officials for their bad behavior by voting them out of office will the quality of our elected representatives change.
“You can say what you want about our elected representatives but they first and foremost understand their political self-interest and will act accordingly to survive.
“For several decades, Republicans in South Carolina refused to take down the Confederate flag. After a White supremacist gunned down nine Black people in a church, it did not take long for the Republican governor and Republican legislature to decide to immediately take down the Confederate flag.
“Why did they do that after holding out for so long? Because their position was no longer tenable and it was in their political self-interest to change it.
“Taking guns as an example, when two-thirds of the country disagree with the current positions of the GOP, it’s not a question of if they will rise up in opposition, it’s more of a question of when.
“Given our current political system, which encourages the Republicans to cave to the right wing, it’s probably several cycles before we hit a tipping point. But we will. We have seen this on many other social issues like gay marriage and legalizing pot. It took a couple of decades before the dam broke. But eventually, the dam always breaks.
“My advice is to play the long game, take a very practical approach in terms of initial reforms and have a compelling narrative that you stick with and repeat over and over again. They cannot sustain their current position but it’s on the people who want reasonable gun control reform to accelerate the timetable of the inevitable.”
TIP 10: Remember: Small victories are victories nonetheless. Don’t set out to change everything in one swoop.
TOM DASCHLE: “This has to be done in small steps. California, which is a state where you have a 60 percent reduced chance of dying from a gun even though they have 40 million people, began decades ago with small steps and continued to add more.
“Red flag laws and better background checks are a good small step to start.”
TIP 11: It bears repeating: Come to terms with the fact that millions of Americans don’t agree with your proposed solutions to gun violence and likely never will. Here’s but one example.
Former Heritage Foundation president and U.S. Sen. JIM DeMINT (R-South Carolina): “The weapons used in the recent shootings are largely irrelevant — and certainly not the cause of these mindless, godless acts. The fact that politicians immediately rush to regulate the weapon says only one thing — they are really not interested in solving the problem and stopping the violence.
“These shooters should have been on a watch list and their red flags should have shown up on their background checks.
“How could someone fire bullets at a school for more than 10 minutes and no police show up? How could school officials not lock the doors when someone is firing bullets at their building? How could any school allow the only person in the building with a gun to be a killer?
“There are certainly ways we can improve how we sell guns, but there is a lot of gun violence in cities where all guns are illegal. If someone wants to hurt or kill people, they will find a way and a weapon. We have to protect the public from madmen, not restrict the freedoms of law-abiding citizens.”
TIP 12: Keep the faith.
JOE LOCKHART, the 21st White House press secretary (1998-2000): “It’s not a lost cause. We passed the Brady Bill in 1994 that saved countless lives. Members of our (Democratic) party lost their seats because they put country over party and power.
“We need politicians that have courage, that make courage a political asset rather than a liability. We have a dangerous aversion to any type of sacrifice, however shared, in this country and it is leading us into a very dark place.
“Politicians need to make the case that they’re not afraid of losing if it saves lives. I’d vote for that.”