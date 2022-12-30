Gun Violence | Details on all 83 firearms reported stolen in Champaign County in the first 11 months of 2022
Also in today's eight-page special section: Sam Banks guest commentary | Champaign County's 17 homicides in 2022
More from our gun violence series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18 | Part 19 | Part 20 | Part 21 | Part 22 | Part 23 | Part 24 | Part 25 | Part 26 | Part 27
Guest commentaries: Lemond Peppers | Samantha Stewart | Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
In the first 11 months of 2022, no fewer than 83 firearms were reported stolen to Champaign County law-enforcement agencies — from center consoles and trunks of unlocked cars to bedroom dresser drawers of locked homes.
But “reported stolen” does not necessarily mean “stolen,” police have reminded us, pointing to “straw purchase” cases, where someone who’s allowed to buy firearms does so, then sells them to someone who isn’t.
Here’s our summary of reports filed with Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and Mahomet police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office from January through November,all obtained via open-records request.
JANUARY 9
A day after a Rantoul woman tells police her ex-boyfriend stole her gray duffel bag — and the Draco 9 mm in it — she calls back with an update: The man came back, went into another room, cleaned the firearm and left it with her.
But one important item is nowhere to be found: The ammunition that was inside it, purchased under her name.
When she informs him that she called the police, he turns threatening, “telling her he knows where her family lives,” then leaving, the officer notes.
JANUARY 24
Urbana police are dispatched to the Town & Country Apartments, where a recent transplant from Georgia tells officers that a rifle he kept leaning against a wall in his bedroom has been taken. Also missing: the 30 rounds of ammo inside it.
The second installment of "Gun Violence: A Community Conversation" featured @ChampCoSheriff Dustin Heuerman. #chambana— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) January 26, 2022
The full interview is here⤵️https://t.co/JAjvcDYtwa pic.twitter.com/Z0zGHyg1Bx
JANUARY 26
An Urbana man tells police he “didn’t think it was strange at the time” when a White female in her 30s with “a distinct belly,” who’d been smoking crack at his home with three other strangers, went wandering around the residence.
But when he wakes up the next day to find his Smith & Wesson 9 mm missing, he grows suspicious.
The resident tells officers he keeps his firearm hanging in a bedroom closet but he didn’t see any of his five guests — only one of whom he knew — near it. Complicating matters further: He says he traded the pistol for another in the early 2000s and has no paperwork of the exchange.
FEBRUARY 2
A FOID-card-carrying Urbana woman returns from a four-day birthday trip to Miami to find her apartment a mess and three items missing — a Ruger AR-15 and Glock 17, both fully loaded, and a PlayStation 5 console. She points the finger at her sister’s child’s father, who police are later told by others has moved to Chicago and is unreachable.
As Urbana officers are about to return the woman’s gun case, which they’d attempted to lift fingerprints from, they learn she has been arrested by Champaign police in connection with a shooting at Market Place Mall.
MARCH 19
Police are called to an Urbana apartment for a domestic disturbance that turned violent. When they arrive, they’re told a recent parolee needing money for car repairs smashed the front window of a woman’s apartment, choked her with both hands and stole her Apple Watch, two Pandora rings and a Glock 42.
The woman declines medical treatment but informs officers that she’d filed an order of protection against the man that had yet to be served. He’s brought into custody the following day.
PODCAST: Former Parkland College police chief and Champaign police officer Von Young weighs in on recent discussions at Champaign city council meetings, the need for more officers, probable cause traffic stops and more. #chambana https://t.co/QovAcuTBqi— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 23, 2022
MARCH 25
While getting a drink in the kitchen just before calling it a night, an Urbana Township man tells deputies, he looked out the window and saw the lights on in his unlocked Cadillac Escalade in the driveway.
When he went outside for a closer look, he says a man popped out of the front passenger seat and took off, likely with the Taurus 9 mm that was in the center console.
APRIL 21
A month-and-a-half after putting her SCCY pistol in a bag on the floor of the garage space she rents, a Champaign woman realizes it’s no longer there. But a barking dog is — apparently left there by two of her son’s friends who, unbeknown to her, had accessed the garage with the key she gave her son.
The woman believes her son took the gun and was lying when he told her he didn’t. But he’s unreachable now, she tells Champaign police — he’s unemployed, living with “an unknown female somewhere in the Champaign-Urbana area” and doesn’t have a cellphone.
MAY 2
A Champaign woman tells police she believes she locked her Nissan Maxima — with a Taurus G3 handgun and four live rounds in the glovebox — before leaving for Florida for two weeks. But there’s no sign of forced entry and nothing of “evidentiary value” after the vehicle is processed for fingerprints, an officer writes.
MAY 3
Reported stolen overnight from the glovebox of an unlocked Toyota Tacoma parked in an Urbana man’s driveway: a Smith & Wesson revolver and a Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun. Both were loaded, the Glock with at least six rounds of the more lethal hollow-point bullets.
When an officer goes to dust the car for fingerprints, he’s told that the owner had already “cleaned up the vehicle and had touched multiple surfaces inside.”
MAY 11
The lone stolen gun reported to Mahomet police in 2022 takes an officer to the Mobil Circle K, where an out-of-state man reports a backpack — containing, among other things, a Springfield Armory Hellcat subcompact 9 mm handgun and ammo — was taken from his Toyota Camry in the approximately 10 minutes he was inside using the restroom and getting a drink.
The man says “he thought he locked the vehicle,” a rental he’d picked up earlier in the day in Roanoke, Va., while driving to his home in Iowa.
MAY 12
The last time a Champaign man remembers seeing his Glock 23 was in its case, just before a moving company and friends were wrapping up packing for his move to Urbana.
What happened in between remains a mystery — one not helped by the man refusing to give Champaign police the names of his friends, one of whom he suspects took the gun.
Today's installment of "Gun Violence: A Community Conversation" featured music professor Lamont Holden (@1TheLetterLBea1). #chambana— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) March 2, 2022
Full conversation here ⬇️ https://t.co/ga0GYwI9kv pic.twitter.com/rN0m6ABkJM
MAY 15
After returning home from a six-day trip to Texas with his brother and a roommate, a man notifies maintenance that the front-door handle to his Savoy apartment is broken.
A day later comes the more disturbing discovery, he tells county sheriff’s deputies: the Glock 22 he always kept hidden under a pile of clothes in his closet is nowhere to be found.
When asked who might be responsible, he tells deputies “his brother had been hanging out with the wrong group of friends” — three guys he knew only as Stefonce, Taytay and Relo. They knew where the gun was kept, but the man says he’s uncertain if any of them took it.
MAY 22
A woman tells Urbana police officers she doesn’t remember seeing anyone at the party she threw the night before in the vicinity of her bedroom, where she kept the Glock 9 mm she bought from Rural King. But then, an officer notes, “she explained to me that she had consumed a large amount of alcohol at the party and did not remember many details of the people present” at her Town & Country apartment.
MAY 27
Among the items reported stolen from a Champaign man’s residence, which he tells police was ransacked sometime in the nine hours he was away: an ax, a high-end knife and $3,300-plus worth of firearms and ammunition, all stored in a $200 safe he kept inside a gray ottoman.
In the weeks that follow, the man is only able to provide Champaign police with a serial number for the Renegade 9 mm handgun, not the three other firearms he says were taken.
The officer writes: “It’s important to note that I have left (the man) several voice messages throughout this investigation, and each time I spoke with him on the phone his speech was slurred. Additionally, a female called 911 on June 5, 2022, stating that he was intoxicated and slammed a broom into a fire detector.”
MAY 29
“The bug guy” and someone known only as “Money Mike” are identified by neighbors as potential suspects after three long guns — each enclosed in a soft-shell case — go missing from a Champaign apartment.
The resident hadn’t lived there in about seven months after moving in with his girlfriend, but stored his late grandfather’s long guns and a bow in the locked home.
A Champaign officer reports that the screen to the front window was found bent in two pieces, but no other promising leads emerge after the two men singled out by neighbors deny any involvement.
JUNE 2
A woman “questioned the locking ability of her exterior windows,” the responding Champaign police officer writes, after a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol she hid under clothes in her closet goes missing, a week after she purchased it from Rural King. The woman lives with her paralyzed brother and mother, who she says “will occasionally have friends over for small parties.”
Thanks to the Burnetts - Stephanie and Hub - who are in studio for an hour today as we take our Community Conversation on gun violence to radio.— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 19, 2022
Listen on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM starting shortly after 10 a.m.
Streaming here:https://t.co/dsLeF2yfKu pic.twitter.com/0pJNHPPjwZ
JUNE 8
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are dispatched to an Urbana Township home, where a woman says she thinks her ex, a parolee who was wearing a GPS monitor, broke into the lockbox under her bed and stole her Bauer handgun and a box of ammo.
Deputies learn that the monitoring device had been cut off and left on a table at a McDonald’s. After discovering that the suspect had checked into a nearby hotel, they are joined by U.S. marshals on the scene. As they’re attempting to get him out of the room, they hear a gunshot.
“At this time, (the man’s) life was suspected to be in danger, so the United States Marshals, along with other deputies, forced entry into the room,” a deputy writes.
Inside, they find the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He’s pronounced dead later that night at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
JUNE 6
Hmmm. “A man thought his firearm was stolen and reported it,” a Champaign police officer writes. “He called the next day and remembered he sold it” — 11 days earlier.
JUNE 15
After dinner with friends at a Champaign restaurant, a man realizes the driver’s-side door of his Lexus hadn’t locked. And the two pistols he kept inside it — one in the compartment of the driver’s door, the other in the center console — were both missing, he tells Champaign police.
A restaurant employee reports finding a holster for one of the firearms on a sidewalk nearby. But no guns.
JUNE 22
A woman is unable to provide Urbana police with paperwork or a make or model for a gun she says she bought at a Danville pawn shop but isn’t sure which one. She tells the responding officer she last saw it about three weeks earlier and points the finger at a man she was in a relationship with.
When officers locate the man and ask about a domestic dispute with the woman the previous night, he says he didn’t leave with the gun and gives police permission to search his residence. They don’t find the firearm, which he says was “rarely” stored in its case and was “laying around the house most of the time.”
JUNE 25
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are dispatched to Urbana Township for a burglary-in-progress call. When they arrive, the resident tells them he returned home with his buddies a short time earlier, only to find two unknown men standing outside his front door. Upon seeing him, they “took off running into the tall weeds and trees” and aren’t found when deputies canvas the area.
Also not found: a Remington shotgun and two bows that the owner reports stolen and tells police he last recalled seeing about two weeks earlier.
JULY 25
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies find signs of forced entry at a Stanton Township home where a small armory’s worth of firearms are reported stolen by the nephew of the hospitalized homeowner.
While mowing his uncle’s lawn, the nephew notices that a door on the side of the house appeared to be kicked in. After taking closer look and consulting with his uncle, he determines that the following firearms are gone:
From the living room: A Remington handgun, a Remington shotgun, a Rossi shotgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun, a Marlin rifle, a Lee-Enfield rifle, a 9 mm handgun of unknown make/model, two Winchester shotguns, two Winchester rifles and three Ruger rifles — all stored behind the stove, under the couch or in a nightstand drawer.
From the kitchen: A Remington shotgun, left near a door.
From the bedroom: Three Ruger Blackhawk handguns, kept under a blanket on the bed, plus two shotguns and a muzzle-loading rifle, last seen in the closet.
From elsewhere in the home: A Henry survival rifle and an unknown amount of ammunition.
It’s the second time guns have been stolen from the home, the nephew tells deputies, one of whom writes in a report: “It should be noted that (the uncle) said most of the firearms were previously at (the nephew’s) house in a safe. However, (the nephew) brought them to his residence to restore and later sell.”
JULY 29
A man reports a Winchester shotgun among the items stolen from a unit he rented at an Urbana storage facility. The Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who responds notes that a tool was likely used to pry open the door at the frame to gain access.
AUGUST 3
A week after telling Champaign police he believes his Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from his Hyundai Sonata while he was at work, a man changes his story, saying he “now realized he left work and still had the gun,” so it must have been taken from his Urbana home. He tells police he suspects a neighbor from out of state is responsible but there’s no video evidence to corroborate the claim.
AUGUST 6
A woman reports the theft of her Ruger 9 mm handgun, which she tells Champaign police she keeps in a green backpack in her locked trunk.
But there are no signs of forced entry, “the interior had not been rummaged through” and the woman is unable to provide an officer with the serial number.
AUGUST 10
After 11 hours away, a woman returns to her Rantoul residence to find her front door damaged and her bedroom ransacked. Missing: a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 with a laser, a Glock 9 mm and two boxes of ammo — and the passcode-locked safe they were stored in under her bed — as well as a $2,500 cash she stored inside an old jewelry box inside a dresser drawer. The woman “stated she had no idea who would break in,” a Rantoul police officer notes.
AUGUST 16
After a busy day of mowing lawns in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, a man realizes his gray bag — and the loaded Springfield handgun he kept in it — were nowhere to be found in the vehicle, which he’d kept unlocked during the day. A Champaign police officer writes: “I asked him why did he have a loaded gun with him and he stated that he was going shooting soon at his uncle’s property.”
AUGUST 19
Two to three months after she last remembers seeing it, a woman tells Champaign police her 9 mm handgun was no longer in the spot she always kept it in — in the manufacturer’s box inside her dresser drawer, right next to her bed. She suspects her brother’s best friend, recently released from prison, is behind it, but video from a hallway camera doesn’t show anything that would indicate it was stolen.
AUGUST 26
— A woman tells Champaign police that “nobody knows about her firearm” and that only a select few people are allowed inside her home, leaving her stumped as to how the loaded Ruger handgun she keeps in her bedside tabletop drawer went missing.
— On the same day, another Champaign officer responds to a reported domestic dispute involving the father of a woman’s children, who showed up to the home “knocking, then pounding, then kicking the door” after she cut off all contact. He eventually left, only to call a short while later to tell her that he’d slashed all her tires. The officer writes: She “went to her bedroom and attempted to grab her firearm that was underneath her mattress,” but it was gone, “and she believes (he stole) it. (He) was staying at her house before she kicked him out last week.”
AUGUST 29
A Champaign police officer reports that the man who reported a Glock 19 ($540 value) and Glock 43x ($450 value) stolen from between the pillows on his couch “made a comment stating that he only cared about a report being made.” The officer goes on to note that there were no signs of forced entry.
SEPTEMBER 5
A man tells Champaign police “he always locks his vehicle but believes it is possible his child left a door ajar,” which would explain how a bag containing his Springfield handgun, debit card and a pair of Apple AirPods were taken while it was parked outside his residence.
SEPTEMBER 6
A man leaves his Lexus running in his Garden Hills driveway while he goes inside to get a drill. He’s gone maybe 15-30 seconds, which is enough time for someone to hop in and take off. The vehicle is found abandoned a short time later on Honeysuckle Lane, but the Taurus handgun, Ruger rifle and approximately 200 rounds of ammo he keeps in his locked trunk are nowhere to be found.
Why leave weapons in his car? He “advised his residence was burglarized approximately a week ago, and he put the firearms in his vehicle to keep them safe,” an officer writes in his report, adding that the man “did not report a burglary to the police.”
SEPTEMBER 8
A woman tells Champaign police she believes her ex-boyfriend is behind the theft of her Ruger handgun while she was away for the week. When she returns, she finds her bedroom window broken but her jewelry and “other valuable items” untouched.
SEPTEMBER 19
A man tells the responding Champaign officer that he regularly hits his garage-door opener by accident when it’s in his pocket. That could explain how someone got in and stole the Glock 27 handgun he kept in its original gun box, stacked on top of others, in the garage he rented at his apartment complex.
SEPTEMBER 20
While on patrol in north Champaign, an officer is flagged down “by a frantic male stating his vehicle was broken into” when he went inside Panera to tell staff he was given the wrong order in the drive-thru. A short while later, he realizes the Gucci bag he left on the passenger’s seat of his Ford F-350, which may have been unlocked when he went inside, was gone. In it: a loaded Glock, two other loaded Glock magazines, two bank cards, several insurance cards, his driver’s license and FOID and concealed-carry cards.
The man “stated there was a white sedan with tinted windows parked next to his truck that was running when he ran inside Panera,” the officer notes.
Four days later, the man calls police to report that he found the bag, safe and sound — in his garage.
SEPTEMBER 28
Two guns, seven credit cards and 600 rounds of Winchester 9 mm ammunition are among the items reported stolen to Champaign police by a man, who returned home to find a sliding door open and a small Sentry safe gone from his closet. The man advised an officer that “he had gotten cameras since the last time he was burglarized but had not set them up yet.”
OCTOBER 5
While attending a nursing reunion in Champaign, the Buick Enclave a woman is driving is broken into, with items from the center console strewn across the seat. When she calls her husband to tell him about it, he asks if the 9 mm handgun was taken.
Imagine her surprise, as the officer writes in his report: “It is important to note (the woman) did not know there was a firearm in the vehicle until (her husband) told her the firearm was stolen.” Also noteworthy, the officer adds: Both the husband and wife are valid FOID-card holders.
OCTOBER 7
As she’s headed out the door in the morning, a Champaign woman is unable to find her purse, which she last remembers seeing in her car, parked in a lot south of her apartment, she later tells police.
A notification from CashApp — that someone was attempting to use her credit cards — brought the answer she feared. Her purse had in it a Glock handgun with a 10-round magazine.
OCTOBER 8
A woman who’s been away from her apartment for three weeks due to mold and other damages reports her Smith & Wesson pistol and two jars of loose change stolen. The Champaign police officer who responds writes: “It must be noted this is the second firearm (the woman) had reported to me as stolen.
“The prior incident was reported on October 7, 2022.”
OCTOBER 10
A checkbook and several debit/credit cards are left undisturbed but the Smith & Wesson handgun a Champaign man kept in a cloth holster “in the deepest portion of the center console” of his Dodge Ram is stolen overnight, he tells police. The truck, parked in a shared carport of an apartment complex, was “quite dirty,” the officer writes, explaining why he couldn’t lift fingerprints on the driver’s side door that he suspects belonged to a juvenile, given their size.
OCTOBER 20
A man attending the UI Fire Academy finds the front door of his Dodge Ram Rebel ajar after receiving an alert that someone was trying to use a credit card from the wallet he kept inside the vehicle. Also missing: a Glock handgun and 30 rounds of ammunition his friend had loaned to him “because Urbana was a dangerous area according to him and he would need it,” an Urbana police officer writes.
OCTOBER 22
— A woman visiting her sister in Urbana wakes up to find her brother-in-law moved her Kia Sedona out of the driveway and into the yard earlier that morning — and didn’t lock the vehicle. Taken from it: her Smith & Wesson pistol, which she kept in the center console.
— In Champaign that same day, a man’s Glock 9 mm pistol is also reported stolen from the center console of his Ford F-150. He tells police he parked too closely to his wife’s car in the driveway the night before and exited through the passenger’s-side door, failing to lock it.
OCTOBER 23
When an Urbana woman’s never-been-fired Ruger pistol goes missing not long after she purchased it, she remembers hosting a party a week earlier. Among her guests: “unknown individuals, possibly from Danville, who she and friends met at the gas station.” One of them was responsible, she suspects.
OCTOBER 26
— Other than immediate family members, an East Bend Township man tells Champaign County sheriff’s deputies he can’t think of anyone who knew he kept a Kimber handgun in the center console of the unlocked Dodge pickup he parked in his machine shed. After a window was broken overnight, the gun and $100 went missing. The deputy notes that “there were numerous other firearms” in the shed that remained intact.
— An eight-year Texas resident back in Champaign to care for family can’t think of who might have taken the Beretta 9 mm she says she stored in the glovebox of her Nissan Altima. “It should be noted that nothing in the vehicle was disturbed,” a Champaign officer writes.
OCTOBER 28
When a Taurus handgun goes missing from its usual spot — underneath the living room couch for protection, a Champaign man tells the responding officer he “had heard through a long grapevine (that a) great nephew ... had been looking for a gun or trying to sell a gun.”
OCTOBER 30
A woman visiting town from Chicago tells Urbana police she might not have locked her Nissan Altima while at an apartment with friends for about two hours, when she believes her Taurus handgun was taken from her glove compartment.
NOVEMBER 9
An Urbana woman can only tell police that her Ruger 9 mm pistol was taken from her GMC Arcadia sometime in the past three days, either from her residence, workplace or somewhere in between. The vehicle was unlocked at the time, the woman says, and upon closer inspection, an officer finds that the vehicle’s windows only roll halfway up.
NOVEMBER 13
How did someone get inside a Champaign man’s apartment and make off with two fully loaded pistols that an officer notes were “not secured or locked in any way”?
Because he doesn’t currently have a key, the resident left his front door unlocked while out of town for a week. He “stated he does not keep anything valuable inside so this is his normal practice,” the officer writes.