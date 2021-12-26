Gun Violence in C-U: A Community Conversation, Part 1
Feedback? Want to be part of the conversation? Email us at jdalessio@news-gazette.com
Also in the first installment of a new series in Sunday's News-Gazette: Open records report: Where C-U's deadliest year ranks nationally | Coroners: 'How many young people can you see shot and killed before you cannot take it anymore?'
Twenty-six lives lost, more than double the death toll of 2020, including a decorated Champaign police officer and 13 victims yet to celebrate their 25th birthdays.
More than 350 confirmed incidents of shots fired, 100-plus higher than last year’s record-high total, including one on a Sunday afternoon in C-U’s busiest shopping district that left a recent University of Illinois graduate paralyzed.
If it wasn’t apparent at the start of 2021, it is now: Champaign-Urbana has a serious gun violence problem.
As the two cities take measures to try to fix it, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO convened a panel of residents from all walks of life for the first of many community conversations in the days and weeks to come.
The focus of Part 1: the toll gun violence has taken on the community and how we got to a place where automated license-plate readers on street poles and metal detectors at high schools were deemed necessary.
If you could deliver one message to those engaged in gun violence, what would it be?
— Champaign’s WILLY-ANN HOFF, who lost her son, 22-year-old Stateman T. Hoff, to gun violence in 2016 and this year joined other moms who’ve experienced similar pain in forming the ‘Why Me?’ group: “Champaign-Urbana was a safe, family-oriented community many, many years ago. Kids had things to do to keep them busy and occupied — community centers, theatres, skating rinks. Families really looked after each other’s children as if they were their own.
“It really ‘took a village’ to raise a child. Idle minds, idle hands. Parents and children were proud of where they lived and they kept their neighborhoods cleaned. No one was ashamed if it was on the North End.
“As a mother of three, I lost my middle son to gun violence. The void is still in my heart. My youngest son is 17; I fear for his life every day. These shootings are happening anywhere and any place.
“Stop with the shootings. You’re not only hurting yourself by serving time in prison but hurting your loved ones you’re leaving behind — possibly your mother, your children, who will grow up without you for a while, and other family members.
“Think before you react.”
— Urbana Schools Student Relations Supervisor ‘SKULLY’ ANDREWS: “Our Black forefathers of the civil rights movement fought too hard and too long for our freedom for it to be used like this — wasted. We are living a slave’s dream — freedom, a dream that every slave had for 400 years.”
— HEIDI LADD, who served as a Champaign County circuit judge from 2004 until her retirement last year: “If only it was as simple as finding the right words. I would often ask the juveniles on my cases where do they see themselves in two or three years? While there are young people who make mistakes, express remorse and do want to turn things around, many of the teenagers committing these crimes do not see any future for themselves; they literally live day by day.
“They are unable to answer that question. Some are followers looking to fit in. Some are simply surviving. Some just do not care. The reasons they are where they are in life is as varied as they are.
“If the people committing these crimes read the paper, I would say: Unfortunately, life is not always fair. But what you choose to do with it is on you. You still have the power to be the person you decide to be. And you have more to offer than you realize. You are selling yourself short with the choices you are making and letting others make for you.
“If that choice is to embrace violence and guns and hurting others, that changes everything. Your life and your future, at least what is left of it, will no longer be up to you.
“Be it prison or a funeral, your say in it is pretty much over. What a waste.”
— AMBER OBERHEIM, whose husband Chris was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19, becoming the third Champaign police officer to be killed in the line of duty: “I can’t even begin to understand what point you are trying to make or what you are trying to prove by firing a gun so freely at human life in an attempt to stop it. I make an assumption that your life has been hard and lacking many of the fundamental lessons that teach us how to love.
“I imagine that you are operating out of a place of fear ... intense fear. Fear that is so great that it is ruining your life, the lives that you choose to take and the lives of the people who loved that person.
“You see, your choices have consequences ... big consequences. Your choices have taken my husband and my girls’ father from us and I can’t even begin to illustrate the pain that has been inflicted as a result. Your choices may wind you up behind bars for life or they may lead you to an early grave.
“My message to you is that no matter how hard your life has been, you have a choice. You can choose to continue to live a life of fear — always running, always on guard, always feeling like you have to defend yourself, never being truly happy or fulfilled. Or you can choose to live a life of love by putting the guns down and realizing that your purpose in life isn’t to end someone else’s. The choice is yours.
“The second part of my message is to those who are standing by simply watching as the gun violence continues: Shame on you. Choices do have consequences but only if someone is there to hold those engaging in gun violence accountable.
“Why is there continued silence from the majority on this issue? Why do these criminals continue to have an opportunity to have repeat offenses?
“I suspect it is because you all are operating out of that same place of fear. Stand up for what’s right, speak up for what you know to be true, choose to do the right thing.
“Bullets are flying in the streets of Champaign and they don’t differentiate between ethnic background, race, religion, gender or political affiliation — they kill regardless. It is time to put all differences aside and stand together to fight for our safety. Don’t let someone you love be the next victim.”
— RENEE CLOYD, mother of Centennial High School alumna Austin Cloyd, who lost her life in a 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech: “Do you want someone to kill your sister — or brother, parent or child — and forever destroy the hopes of the rest of your family?”
— Local music producer and teacher LAMONT HOLDEN, among 42 contributors to 2020’s N-G ‘Being Black in America’ series: “When I put myself in the shoes of the typical shooter, the shooter that I read about in The News-Gazette, I see a world that doesn’t love or understand me, has given me very few options for growth and may possibly want me dead, particularly if I am Black.
“On a very basic level, I might be committing this crime to feed or protect myself and multiple other people close to me.
“What can I say to that? If I can’t offer them a way out of the circumstances that have them carrying a handgun with an extended clip, modified to shoot multiple rounds with one tap and willingness to use as they see fit, I can’t really say anything.
“Can I guarantee them a safe place to live, healthy meals, a means to provide for themselves and their loved ones legally, mental health resources, drug rehabilitation and overall stasis until they can provide it for themselves? No. Can the Champaign-Urbana community provide that?
“I don’t know what to tell them.”
— KAREN SIMMS, founder of the CU Trauma and Resiliency Initiative: “I do not have a direct message for those potential shooters who might impulsively or intentionally engage in gun violence, but I do not think most local shooting incidents are planned.
“I want those with impulse control and anger challenges to know that there is help available. Adolescents are impulsive. Logic leaves when you are using substances, with your peers, and do not have the tools. For the adults engaged in gun violence, I would encourage them to think about the cost of their behaviors to their families, friends, partners and children.
“From my experience, many of those who perpetrate gun violence are disconnected from their emotions. They may not even fully believe that their life matters — however, feeling hope, fear and despair, still have the capacity to love and care. I want them to think about those they care for and how they will suffer if you shoot.
“But I do have a message for those who are in their lives: mothers, partners, extended family members and friends. My first message is we see your pain. We know how difficult and challenging their situations are and the complexities involved with wanting to make sure their loved one is safe and sometimes the real risks their loved one might be experiencing. So, I’m saying this cautiously and lovingly. In the spirit of love. This is not fair.
“My second message: You matter. You are important. Your family is important. The community cares for you and about you.
“Finally, ask for help. Law enforcement is designed to protect you, too. You have a right to safety and security. Help is available.”
How has the surge in gun violence affected you, be it on a personal or professional level?
— Danville native and Urbana resident MICHELE COOPER, a lifetime NAACP member, empty tomb volunteer and longtime First String board member: “Unfortunately, (husband) John and I decided to move out of the neighborhood we had lived in for over 52 years due to the surge in shootings in what was once a quiet, peaceful neighborhood.
“We have been active in working with youth of all races beginning in the ’70s when our son and daughter were young. Recently on more than one occasion, the perpetrators of the gun violence shot into ours and innocent neighbors’ homes and threatened our safety and the safety of neighbors and friends.”
— Champaign County Public Defender JANIE MILLER-JONES: “No question that we are dealing with more gun-related cases now than before.
“Kids and young adults being sent to prison for years, or in some cases, basically the rest of their lives, isn’t stopping any of the gun violence. Deterrence isn’t working.”
— MICHAEL McDONALD, owner of Wood N’ Hog Barbecue: “I’m fortunate, like many in our community, to be able to navigate this beautiful town in spite of the increase in gun violence. However, I have three children who attend our local schools and more times than I would like to admit, my wife and I are having conversations with our children — 5, 12 and 15 — about it.
“Gun violence for me is not being able to see the young faces that have been in and out of our restaurant. The young faces that I’ve been in close contact with as a substitute teacher while I was working at Unit 4. Our kids deserve to be able to process grief without thinking about revenge.”
— LINDA TURNBULL, who lives in an Urbana neighborhood where gun violence isn’t uncommon: “It makes you feel fearful and afraid, not knowing what’s going to happen next. (Add to) that having the experience of a sister and a nephew killed by gun violence — I am traumatized.
“I am there in my house at night, and afraid to sleep by my door because a friend of mine was shot five times, simply going to her door and asking who it is.”
— The Rev. MELISSA KEEBLE, a chaplain at Carle Foundation Hospital and member of the Champaign committee that reviews citizen complaints about police: “I’m also the mother of two 19-year-olds. We’ve had several conversations about increasing their awareness of their surroundings.
“As we’ve seen, the shootings are no longer isolated to disputes escalating at 2 a.m. in a home. They’re now at places our family often finds themselves at in broad daylight.
“As a result, we are all more aware of our own safety and the safety of others.”
For C-U’s mayors: Has there been a particular exchange you’ve had about gun violence this year that’s stuck with you?
— Urbana’s DIANE MARLIN: ”People are angry, afraid and exhausted and can’t understand how we got to the point where people are willing to shoot indiscriminately at cars, houses and public gatherings without caring who they hurt or kill in the process.
“Residents of the neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence are also upset and frustrated because they feel their pleas for additional investigative tools like license-plate readers that could help investigators solve shootings have been ignored.”
— Champaign’s DEB FEINEN: “What stands out to me are the mothers that I have talked with after their child was shot and killed and the funerals that I have attended for those victims.
“The pain of those families and the community around them who have been impacted by gun violence highlights the urgency of this problem and motivates me daily.”
What do you feel when you hear about another young life lost in another senseless shooting? Sad? Mad? Scared? Numb to it all? Stumped over the lack of solutions?
— Former Centennial High basketball star SONNY WALKER, now dean of students at Edison Middle School: “I am afraid for our children because I don’t feel like they value life. I am a product of this city and was one of these kids. It is possible to get out, but our kids need to understand this.
“It’s not fair that by the time they are in middle school, they may have younger siblings or family members that they have to take care of and not have the chance to be a kid. The whole community needs to try and help to embrace our kids and build positive relationships with them and the families.”
— LILY WALTON, interim executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County: “I feel an instant flash of anxiety as I await more information. I wonder if it could be related to one of our many housing developments across the county, or if it could be one of our YouthBuild students, as was the case this past July with the untimely death of one of our graduates, Nicholas Snell, exactly one week after he walked the stage.
“Some of the individuals most affected have been those that were innocent, trying to start anew or otherwise totally uninvolved with these unfortunate circumstances. We have seen this time and time again at several of our developments where random bullets fly through apartment windows of children and working mothers.”
— Longtime youth coach, educator and motivational speaker MARC CHANGNON, who retired in 2018 as Champaign schools’ director of career services: “Disappointment in the violent way in which our community youth are dealing with differences and frustrations. As a lifelong member of the Champaign-Urbana community, I had the privilege of working with youth in our schools and as a basketball coach. As a coach, I felt my greatest responsibility was to use the game of basketball to teach about the game of life. Each player was encouraged to autograph their work, in the classroom and on the basketball court, with excellence and with every endeavor in life to always do your best.
“If they gave their best, I would say, ‘I am proud of you’ but if they didn’t give their best, they would know I was disappointed in their lack of effort. I am disappointed today that a few of our youth feel that the use of a gun is their best action.”
— 2021 Forty Under 40 honoree JENELL HARDY, who’s actively involved with mentoring middle school and high school girls through the Church Of The Living God’s Sista Circle: “As the mother of a 13-year old African American male, I constantly think but for the grace of God, that could have been my son.
“I have felt sad, then angry — it is happening far too often, and becoming something that we now are accustomed to.
“We need better solutions from community partners, and we need those who see something to say something.”
— Champaign Central High basketball coach LeCONTE NIX: “As adults, we have to be better role models, myself included. We have to make our kids feel valued and teach better coping strategies when events happen. I think it starts with us as parents, teachers, pastors, coaches and community leaders.
“There is way more good than bad in our community. So when I see another life taken, it rips me apart, because I am positive you can find great qualities in every human being; you’ve just got to reach out and grab them by their hearts so they can see it themselves, because in some cases they don’t see it in themselves as young people.
“We have to provide more opportunities for our kids. They have to know at a young age there is nothing wrong with being a welder, plumber, firefighter, carpenter, mechanic or a teacher. I think we have failed as adults in that area. Our youth have gifts. We have to find them and put them in situations where they can succeed and see their self worth.”
— Unit 4 career services placement liaison SHELDON TURNER, who oversees the youth programs Operation Hope and Goal Getters: “The first thing that comes to my mind is what could have been done as an early intervention that would have prevented this. Early intervention meaning: At what point in the victim or perpetrator’s life were there signs of trauma, lack of money, lack of education, lack of love, lack of family, lack of community?
“The list goes on. I would go on to say as early as elementary school, there had to be some signs of these needs displayed.
“Example: I knew of a young man that could have been a Division I basketball player. Many saw his potential as early as the sixth grade. If only a team of maybe five mentors, athletes, coaches or, I would go as far as saying, the university which happens to be located in his town, would have wrapped their arms around him and given him the same love that it is giving to a five-star athlete, this young man’s life could have been saved.”
— Lifelong Urbana resident and attorney STEVE BECKETT: “I feel shock and disappointment. This is my hometown. I have lived here for 73 years and have enjoyed it as a wonderful, safe community.
“That doesn’t mean that bad things don’t happen, but shootings in broad daylight in public areas or near schools are not acceptable or understandable.”
— Former Urbana High basketball coach VASHOUNE RUSSELL: “When you have kids the age of the young people being lost to this madness, it hurts. I find myself sitting there thinking: Why, and over what would bring you to want to shoot someone? When you pull that trigger, you can’t stop that bullet.”
— MICHELE COOPER: “I am devastated and livid at the same time. Those being impacted by gun violence are not simply young people. I would like to believe they are future physicians, attorneys, teachers, social workers, professors and other successful professions. The community is being robbed of those who had the potential to contribute to the Champaign-Urbana area in positive ways that we may never know due to their loss of life.
“I also think that there are opportunities to enhance the systems that contribute to rid our community of escalating gun violence, but we need to come together as leaders to address more universally as opposed to reactive methods.”
— LAMONT HOLDEN: “I’m really stumped. I’m scared. A mentor was robbed at gunpoint by his mentee and an accomplice. Think about that for a second. That means even as someone who works closely with mentees, so to speak, I have to move a certain way in my daily procedure to be safe — and that’s on top of my daily protocols for living while Black.
“Mostly, I am sad and scared. I am still working with community members on programming for students, though.”
— HEIDI LADD: “When I see a name I recognize as the shooter, it is very sad, incredibly frustrating and frankly, angering. Often I watched these kids grow up and encouraged them to see the potential they had.
“Champaign County has exceptional and caring juvenile probation officers, and they went above and beyond with these youth. In court, I remember telling the minors we could see we were losing, that if they persisted on the path they were on, they would either end up in adult prison or a coffin, with a trail of grieving people from both families.
“To see it come true despite all the services, caring, encouragement and opportunities invested, is tragic.”
While gun violence is hardly unique to C-U, or Chicago, or anywhere else, our research found that the number of homicides by firearm here in 2021 is higher than all but a few similar-sized cities nationwide. Does that surprise you?
— State Sen. CHAPIN ROSE (R-Mahomet): “If we all hadn’t been watching it with our own eyes, it might be surprising, but sadly that isn’t the case. Such a once wonderfully safe community — to have such a dramatic increase in violent crime is heartbreaking.”
— Youth basketball coach JAMEEL JONES, director of recreation for the Champaign Park District: “Unfortunately, no, I’m not surprised. No community is exempt.”
— Former Champaign Police Sgt. DAVE GRIFFET, who retired in July after 25 years on the force: “Here’s what sticks out to me: I believe people are becoming numb to what is happening in our community. To hear our political leaders say things such as ‘it’s happening nationwide’ is basically telling your community that it’s everywhere and nothing can be done about it.
“That’s clearly not the case.”
— Champaign County Sheriff DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “The extent and recklessness of increased gun violence in our community does surprise me. In fact, it scares me, which is why the sheriff’s office is actively involved in the collaboration to mitigate the violence, though few shooting incidents occur in county jurisdiction when compared to other areas of Champaign County.
“While gun violence is not new, the frequency and methods used that we’ve seen lately are concerning.”
— DEB FEINEN: “Without question, we are in the midst of a gun violence crisis, but unfortunately, so are countless other cities across the country. The city of Champaign is working extremely hard and dedicating significant resources to address this crisis, to interrupt the cycle of violence, and to keep our residents safe.
“But, comparing crime statistics based purely on a city’s population size cannot accurately tell the whole story or account for the inherent differences, history and circumstances that are unique to each city.”
For those community members who grew up in neighborhoods where the sound of shots fired wasn’t heard with regularity, what should they know about the conditions that lead to a young person engaging in gun violence?
— Rev. TERRANCE THOMAS, pastor at Champaign’s Bethel AME Church: “What I need you — general you — to understand is that, first, there are still two Americas, separate and unequal. These systemic issues create limited choices and it is from that limited selection people make life choices.
“Nobody wakes up and desires to do violence or drugs or drop out, but often they are pushed in that direction by the things around them.
“Until we as a country and community accept this as a socio-spiritual problem, then it won’t change. Until we look at how we lift up violence as solutions and acceptable as Americans — from our theology to how we give preference to agents of state-sanctioned violence, i.e. the military and police, to our entertainment — then we won’t fix this problem.
“I would tell my white allies to hear this is a systemic problem, not a cultural or character problem. I would then ask: Are they willing to use their privilege and power to help fix the problem?”
— Champaign-born and raised LASHAUNDA CUNNINGHAM, vice president for MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day, held annually at Urbana’s King Park: “For years, this community has thrived in many ways, including social service agencies that would and could support low-income families. It used to be a time where everyone felt safe in this community. While crime has always existed here, it has escalated through the years.
“Having limited access or no access to support services for individuals and/or families allows opportunities for crime to happen. JTPA and other organizations used to provide job placements for teens as early as 14. We don’t have that for our youth — nor sustainable programs that can show them a different life — so they turn to the streets.
“Many would argue: Where’s the mother, father or guardian? However, there are some very present mothers, fathers, role models and more. Are they horrible guardians because they have to work hours that may not be flexible to allow them to be home at a reasonable time as others?
“Most low-income families cannot afford childcare and when kids age out, those very same individuals and families have no choice but to leave them home alone and this sometimes includes watching their younger siblings.
“Without services and programs, kids become bored real quick.”
— SONNY WALKER: “I worry about that very much. Working in the schools, I feel like we are only able to keep our kids safe during school hours. It is after school hours that I worry about the most. What programs could we get in place in Champaign to help keep our kids engaged and stay away from the gun violence in our community?”
— ‘SKULLY’ ANDREWS: “In addition to working my eight-hour work day, I also work in the after-school program SPLASH, which stands for Students Playing & Learning After School Hours.
“The immediate challenge is that I want to go home after a full day of working with middle school kids, but yet, growing up in the south side of Chicago, I know the importance of kids having the option to participate in an after-school program like SPLASH, where students get to play and learn while appropriately supervised and having adults pour into them. Someone took the time and sacrifice to support me and I feel like I need to give back.”
How did we get here — from three homicides by firearm in C-U in 2019, to 12 in 2020, to 25 in 2021? Why here? Why now?
— Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “The shooting that has created the alarming increase recently seems to occur because these young men, their families and their supporters seem to have a very warped view of how to resolve conflict and of self-defense.
“Some of our local gun violence occurs in the course of illegal drug transactions or domestic violence. Some occurs because the shooter is sending a message about some perceived disrespect. And then shots are fired in retaliation of a previous shooting. And then someone has to shoot first before the other person has a chance to pull his own weapon. Or they both fire at each other. And there ends up being no real understandable reason, just more damage and more shooting, justified by a need to protect oneself from everyone else.
“What is even more concerning to me is that those who are carrying and now using guns are getting younger and younger. These young men, these adolescents, are running with their older relatives and friends. Carrying and using guns is becoming normalized to them and they are becoming numb to the consequences.”
— Former Champaign Police Lt. BRUCE RAMSEYER, who retired last December after 25 years on the force: “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of hate out there and people want to just shoot each other. People are lost and think they can act out and feel better. It’s Christmas, a good reminder to all that the people really just need Jesus. There aren’t social programs that will fix what’s going on.
“The police can’t fix this. I’ve been a part of many parades, rallies and demonstrations but ultimately people have to want it.
“My former training officer and now retired judge, Chase Leonhard, used to say to people, usually before they were deciding whether to go to jail peacefully or not, ‘Life is all about choices.’ He’d let them think about it a second and then we’d get down to business, often times without a fight, but not always.”
— Champaign City Council member TOM BRUNO: “My theory of the root of this problem is the increasing sophistication in computerized study of demographics. This leads to highly sophisticated gerrymandering.
“We now have 435 congressional districts, all of which are lopsided. Having lopsided political congressional districts serves all 435 members of Congress’ private interests and serves both political parties well. But it’s horrible for our democracy.
“It results in lawmakers that are not seriously beholden to their constituency. So, they are vulnerable to organizations like the National Rifle Association. We now have gun laws that vary dramatically from most other industrialized nations. And we cannot get that genie back into the bottle.”
What about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 655th day with no end in sight?
— State Rep. CAROL AMMONS (D-Urbana): “As we begin year three of the pandemic, we’ll find that COVID-19 exposed underlying issues that we have been ignoring for far too long. However, I believe our current situation is the consequence of living in a society that would rather criminalize poverty than commit to providing people with their basic needs.
“In fact, a recent report from the city of Champaign found that the root causes of community violence include income inequality, financial hardship, underfunded public housing, under-resourced public service programs, achievement gaps in schools, lack of economic opportunity and, of course, easy access to firearms.”
— Champaign City Council member VANNA PIANFETTI: “I think an easy way to answer this question would be to say the lockdown as a result of COVID and the social unrest after George Floyd. They both led to many disruptions in our community, highlighting several social determinants, that led to an increase in gun violence.
“But the truth is our nation and our society have battled social inequities for centuries. These events may again be considered tipping points that made more people take notice that as a society we weren’t doing a good job of being culturally responsive to how we address issues as they relate to many core values in our society.
“Suddenly, people were taking notice of things such as health, food, housing, education and workforce disparities. Many of us were already fighting the fight. Others were starting to join in. But people wanted change and they wanted it now. And change can’t happen overnight.
“So, you couple that with individuals who start feeling hopeless and not trusting, and you are going to start seeing a rise in gun violence — because some start seeing the power in the gun.
“But, I think what we are seeing now is the power in the community. Too many lives lost — young lives lost. Our community has had enough and knows that we can do better. We will do better.”
One disturbing development has been the rise in shootings in public places, in broad daylight. We’ll delve into this deeper in Tuesday’s Part 2 but briefly, what does this tell you about the people pulling the triggers?
— Urbana Police Chief BRYANT SERAPHIN: “In my 27-plus years of doing this, I’ve noticed two major changes. First, the number of rounds fired has increased dramatically. Some of that may be due to different weaponry or modifications. The second major change is the threshold to use deadly force has greatly decreased.
“Both of these changes seem to indicate much less regard for human life, either the specific target of the violence or those in the backdrop.
“‘Disrespect’ seems to be enough to fire a gun.”