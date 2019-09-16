CHAMPAIGN — Area residents offered prayers, rang church bells and sang hymns Sunday to honor victims of gun violence.
More than 160 people gathered at the Randolph Street Community Garden to hold a vigil of remembrance, hope and action in response to local and national gun violence.
“When we lose someone in a violent manner, we lose not only that person but all of their contributions,” said the Rev. Dawn Blackman of the Champaign Church of the Brethren. “Everything that person would have done is gone. It leaves a hole in the community.”
Ministers and parishioners from a variety of local faith communities took part in Sunday’s event, joining members of the Champaign-Urbana chapter of Moms Demand Action.
“After the back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton in August, I heard from residents this feeling that the faith community needed to speak up about this,” said the Rev. Florence Caplow of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign.
“A group of us came together around faith for a moral response to the violence. We are all about creating a space for grief, hope and action.”
The crowd grew silent at 3 p.m. as church bells across Champaign-Urbana rang 35 times to commemorate the 35 people killed locally by gun violence in the last five years.
Some participants held back tears as a series of speakers read the names of all the gun violence victims at 21 locations across the country since January.
“Hearing those names just broke my heart,” said Lisa Sanchez of Champaign, who attended the vigil.
“I just wish this world could get rid of guns.”
“We need to send the world the message that gun violence should never be accepted as a normal part of life,” said attendee Sean Anders of Urbana.
Blackman said Sunday’s vigil allowed participants to grieve for the many people who have lost their lives too soon.
Blackman announced plans to build a memorial wall of praise, honor and remembrance at the garden.
“This is an effort to make the community whole again,” she said. “Individuals in the community will be able to decorate a tile to affix to the wall to honor someone or to remember someone along the length of the Randolph Street fence.”