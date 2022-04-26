Gun Violence, Part 22: GOP House candidates talk ownership, laws, enforcement
He’s the five-term Taylorville Republican representing Champaign-Urbana and the rest of the 13th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
She’s the first-term Oakland Republican representing Vermilion County and the rest of the 15th district.
But come Jan. 3, 2023, when the 118th U.S. Congress is seated, only one of the area’s current representatives — Rodney Davis and Mary Miller — will be part of the ceremony after Democrats’ redistricting left them competing for the same single seat in June’s primary.
With the battle to represent Arcola, Gifford, Mahomet, Philo, St. Joseph, Tuscola and the rest of the new-look 15th well under way, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked Miller and Davis a few questions on one of their most-talked-about topics in Part 22 of our continuing series.
Are you yourself a gun owner?
RODNEY DAVIS: “Yes, I am a proud gun owner and a concealed carry license holder. I own firearms primarily for personal protection, but also for recreation.”
MARY MILLER: “Yes, my husband and I own multiple firearms but like many downstate gun owners, we are outraged that Illinois uses the unconstitutional FOID card process as a backdoor attempt to limit the Second Amendment rights of Illinois citizens.”
Have you personally been impacted by gun violence in any way?
MARY MILLER: “Guns are not violent, they are inanimate objects. Criminals are violent, but the left’s false notion of ‘gun violence’ blames the gun and shifts policy to target the millions of law-abiding gun owners.
“My opponent, Rodney Davis, has sided with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Dick Durbin by supporting red-flag gun confiscation, but I will always defend my constituents’ Second Amendment rights.”
RODNEY DAVIS: “Nearly five years ago, I was in the batter’s box at a baseball field in Virginia practicing for the congressional baseball game when a deranged, liberal gunman opened fire on us. He was trying to kill us because we were Republicans and he had political differences with us. He was inspired by the rhetoric of Democrat politicians like Bernie Sanders, who said Republicans were killing people with their policies.
“By the grace of God and two well-trained, armed Capitol Police officers, a massacre was avoided and our lives were saved, including my friend Steve Scalise, who was shot. If those USCP officers weren’t there that day, it could have been a bloodbath.
“Without a doubt, that was one of the most difficult experiences of my life, and it solidified my support for our Second Amendment and for the brave men and women of law enforcement. Those USCP officers — Crystal Griner and David Bailey — are my heroes. They ran toward gunfire so my colleagues and I could run away from the gunfire because we were defenseless.
“When innocent citizens are facing criminals, the Second Amendment is the great equalizer and empowers citizens to protect their own life and property.”
Agree or disagree: We don’t need to pass tougher gun laws; we just need to enforce the laws already on the books?
RODNEY DAVIS: “We don’t need any more laws or restrictions that make it more difficult for law-abiding, gun-owning citizens to exercise their Constitutional rights. Tougher gun laws do not equal less gun violence.
“Democrats will use any instance of gun violence to push for gun control, but the reality is their proposals won’t do anything to address the problem. It will only disarm law-abiding gun owners and violate their rights.
“For example, President (Joe) Biden continues to call for a ban on popular sporting rifles like the AR-15. Democrats call them ‘weapons of war’ in an attempt to scare people, but the reality is they are virtually absent from gun crimes. According to FBI data, rifles, including AR-15s, accounted for 3 percent of firearm murders in 2020. These rifles aren’t the problem, but that won’t stop Democrats from trying to take them away.
“Suicide is the most common form of gun death. We should promote policies that address the mental health crisis our country faces. We also have a crime crisis. Many Democrats want to defund the police and get soft on criminals, but that’s dumb and dangerous. We should support our police and enforce our laws to keep criminals off the streets.”
MARY MILLER: “I am proud to have been endorsed by the National Rifle Association in 2020 for my 100 percent pro-Second Amendment positions.
“My opponent, Rodney Davis, supports red-flag gun confiscation, but I will always defend the Second Amendment from Joe Biden and the radical left.
“Illinois does not need tougher gun laws, and the ridiculous FOID card law is a direct violation of our Second Amendment rights. Democrats released criminals from prison during the pandemic, eliminated cash bail, defunded the police and then worked to take away citizens’ Second Amendment right to defend their families while crime is spiking.”
Agree or disagree: Real solutions to this problem have to come at the state or local levels, given Congress’ inaction in the past?
MARY MILLER: “As a Constitutional conservative in Congress and a member of the House Second Amendment Caucus, I will continue to fight to defend the Second Amendment.
“I am the only member of Congress from Illinois with an ‘A’ rating from Gun Owners of America because I have fought every aspect of the Biden-Pelosi anti-gun agenda. Right now, the Biden Administration is attempting to create a national gun registry, which I oppose and have co-sponsored legislation to prohibit.
“On the local level, some states and counties have paved the way by becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, where they uphold their citizens’ rights in the face of Democrats who ignore the Constitution.”
RODNEY DAVIS: “In the case of Illinois, actions already occurring at the state and local level will make the problem of gun violence, and crime in general, worse.
“At the local level, you have far-left prosecutors like Kim Foxx in Cook County who drops felony cases at an increasing rate. She supports letting felons who were convicted of charges like robbery and home invasion out of jail early. Foxx has declined to bring charges against individuals involved in a deadly shootout. Prosecutors who refuse to prosecute are part of the problem.
“At the state level, you have our pro-criminal governor letting cop killers and violent criminals out of prison early. He also signed anti-police legislation into law that reduces penalties on criminals and ties the hands of law enforcement.
“The solution is electing law-and-order candidates who are willing to support our police with the funding and resources they need to enforce our laws and get tough on criminals.
“In addition to supporting our police in Congress, I’ve worked to encourage safe storage of firearms through the use of tax incentives for purchases of safes and gun locks from gun dealers, which help reduce incidence of suicide and accidental discharge of firearms.”
Agree or disagree: We can’t arrest our way out of this problem?
RODNEY DAVIS: “According to a University of Chicago study, criminals arrested for a homicide or shooting in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 had a 90 percent chance of having at least one prior arrest. On average, the criminals had ‘12 prior arrests, with 20 percent having more than 20 prior arrests.’
“The problem we actually have is we release too many criminals. Law-abiding citizens aren’t committing gun crimes; repeat violent offenders are.
“We have prisons and jails for a reason, and we should use them. We have plenty of laws, but not enough elected officials who want to enforce them, starting with our governor.
“Governor (J.B.) Pritzker used the pandemic as an excuse to let felons out of prison early. His Prisoner Review Board appointees oftentimes side with criminals over the victims of their crimes. Democrats in the General Assembly, along with our governor, are tearing down the law enforcement profession and letting criminals off easy. Kim Foxx refuses to prosecute criminals altogether.
“The Democrats who run our state are pushing policies that are emboldening criminals and endangering our public safety. We must reverse course before the damage gets worse. I’m confident voters will send that message loud and clear in this election.”
MARY MILLER: “One of the reasons I’ve been endorsed by President (Donald) Trump is that I support the police, and I support law and order. Our national crime wave is the result of leftist governors, mayors and district attorneys advocating for criminals at the expense of victims.
“Governor J.B. Pritzker released inmates during COVID, refused to accept transfers from county prisons and eliminated cash bail as part of an extremist ‘woke’ agenda that makes Illinois families less safe.
“Leftist district attorneys are treating criminals like the victims and are ignoring victims’ rights entirely.
“Democrats also villainized the police and encouraged riots throughout the summer of 2020, advocating to defund the police. Kamala Harris even encouraged her followers to donate to the rioters’ bail fund.”