Gun violence rampant despite thousands of weapons seized statewide
Through the first 297 days of 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office had seized the same number of firearms it did the year before — one.
Then, on Oct. 25, a search warrant was delivered from the courthouse instructing Sheriff Mark Vogelzang’s deputies to confiscate all weapons from a county resident who was the focus of a newly filed order of protection.
All 69 of them — five Smith & Wesson models, five Ruger revolvers, four Glock pistols, four Palmetto rifles and an assortment of other firearms.
They were among at least 416 firearms confiscated for a variety of reasons through the first 10 months of 2021 by local police departments and sheriff’s offices — from Danville (area-high 117 seizures, including 106 handguns and 11 long guns) to Tolono (one revolver taken, during a September DUI arrest) — according to data obtained by The News-Gazette under the Freedom of Information Act.
With shots-fired incidents and homicides at or near record levels in Champaign-Urbana, Chicago and elsewhere, The News-Gazette requested two years of firearm-seizure data from sheriff’s offices in all 102 Illinois counties, police departments in the state’s 100 most populous cities and 21 other area law-enforcement agencies.
Court-issued orders of protection like the one executed in Piatt County are among several avenues authorities have for confiscating firearms, courtesy a so-called “red-flag law” signed by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018. Such orders can be issued any time an Illinoisan presents an “immediate and present danger” to themselves or others.
Firearms also end up in police evidence rooms as a result of probation violations, criminal cases, the expiration of a Firearm Owners Identification card or being found, as was the case in two of the seven guns seized this month by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Said Danville Police Chief Chris Yates: “We must focus on the criminal element as much, or more so, than the guns. Guns by themselves are not the problem. The true challenge is the people who will use them illegally in criminal acts and violence.”
Here's a look at firearms seized by police in 2020 and the first 10 months of 2021 in Illinois’ 100 most populous cities, according to figures obtained by The News-Gazette under the Freedom of Information Act:
CITY (POPULATION) 2020/2021
- Chicago (2,746,388): 9,232, 8,315
- Aurora (180,542): 178, 144
- Joliet (150,362): 229, 236
- Naperville (149,540): 82, 132
- Rockford (148,655): 281, 395
- Elgin (114,797): 78, 68
- Springfield (114,394): 269, 351
- Peoria (113,150): 382, 313
- Waukegan (89,321): 201, 185
- CHAMPAIGN 88,302 42, 28
- Cicero (85,268): 205, 213
- Schaumburg (78,723): 37, 84
- Bloomington (78,680): 127, 99
- Evanston (78,110): 52, 45
- Arlington Heights (77,676): 3, 0
- Bolingbrook (73,922): 39, 67
- Decatur (70,522): 239, 227
- Palatine (67,908): 14, 31
- Skokie (67,824): 79, 94
- Des Plaines (60,675): 8, 14
- Orland Park (58,703): 30, 71
- Oak Lawn (58,362): 17, 4
- Berwyn (57,250): 144, 86
- Mount Prospect (56,852): 15, 10
- Tinley Park (55,971): 20, 33
- Oak Park (54,583): 38, 52
- Wheaton (53,970): 2, 3
- Normal (52,736): 32, 28
- Hoffman Estates (52,530): 11, 39
- Downers Grove (50,247): 21, 10
- Glenview (48,705): 6, 4
- Elmhurst (45,786): 50, 27
- Plainfield (44,762): 8, 3
- Lombard (44,476): 5, 5
- Buffalo Grove (43,212): 0, 2
- Moline (42,985): 122, 51
- Bartlett (41,105): 11, 19
- DeKalb (40,290): 131, 39
- Crystal Lake (40,269): 11, 8
- Romeoville (39,863): 18, 19
- Carol Stream (39,854): 31, 17
- Park Ridge (39,656): 0, 12
- Streamwood (39,577): 12, 4
- Quincy (39,463): 60, 32
- Wheeling (39,137): 0, 0
- URBANA (38,336): 33, 38
- Carpentersville (37,983): 7, 6
- Hanover Park (37,470): 19, 11
- Rock Island (37,108): 64, 60
- Calumet City (36,033): 0, 0
- Addison (35,702): 12, 17
- Oswego (34,585): 4, 8
- Woodridge (34,158): 6, 33
- Glendale Heights (33,176): 4, 15
- St. Charles (33,081): 10, 12
- Elk Grove Village (32,812): 7, 6
- O’Fallon (32,289): 27, 28
- Pekin (31,731): 21, 63
- Mundelein (31,560): 9, 13
- Niles (30,912): 16, 12
- Gurnee (30,706): 24, 22
- Highland Park (30,176): 18, 11
- Galesburg (30,052): 59, 55
- Algonquin (29,700): 23, 9
- Burbank (29,439): 51, 13
- DANVILLE (29,204): 145, 117
- Lansing (29,076): 0, 0
- Lake in the Hills (28,982): 8, 10
- Glen Ellyn (28,846): 12, 12
- Wilmette (28,170): 2, 5
- Huntley (27,740): 9, 32
- Granite City (27,549): 111, 106
- Oak Forest (27,478): 21, 9
- Round Lake Beach (27,252): 3, 1
- New Lenox (27,214): 16, 22
- McHenry (27,135): 8, 6
- Vernon Hills (26,850): 2, 4
- Edwardsville (26,808): 11, 17
- Batavia (26,098): 5, 4
- Lockport (26,094): 4, 9
- Alton (25,676): 117, 94
- Woodstock (25,630): 5, 5
- West Chicago (25,614): 15, 8
- Belvidire (25,339): 9, 9
- Morton Grove (25,297): 4, 16
- Melrose Park (24,796): 24, 31
- Zion (24,655): 49, 72
- Homer Glen (24,543): No police department
- Elmwood Park (24,521): 13, 5
- Westmont (24,429): 9, 9
- Collinsville (24,366): 42, 25
- Lisle (24,223): 0, 0
- Rolling Meadows (24,200): 8, 4
- Kankakee (24,052): 86, 110
- Freeport (23,973): 42, 57
- South Elgin (23,865): 1, 8
Denied or did not respond: Belleville, Chicago Heights, North Chicago, Northbrook.
Here's a look at firearms seized by state sheriff’s offices in 2020 and the first 10 months of 2021 in Illinois’ 102 counties, according to figures obtained by The News-Gazette under the Freedom of Information Act:
COUNTY (POPULATION) 2020/2021
- Cook (5,275,541): n/a, 709
- Lake (714,342): 243, 132
- Will (696,355): 86, 96
- Kane (516,522): 162, 98
- McHenry (310,229): 207, 78
- Madison (265,859): 84, 145
- CHAMPAIGN (205,865): 112, 45
- Sangamon (196,343): 44, 79
- Peoria (181,830): 74, 102
- Rock Island (144,672): 3, 9
- Kendall (131,869): 7, 6
- Tazewell (131,343): 45, 27
- LaSalle (109,658): 26, 19
- Kankakee (107,502): 73, 69
- DeKalb (100,420): 61, 65
- VERMILION (74,188): 31, 28
- Adams (65,737): 13, 7
- Whiteside (55,691): 53, 18
- Boone (53,448): 25, 18
- Jackson (52,974): 86, 37
- Grundy (52,533): 18, 28
- Ogle (51,788): 17, 12
- Knox (49,967): 36, 17
- Henry (49,284): 0, 0
- Coles (46,863): 16, 3
- Macoupin (44,967): 24, 8
- Stephenson (44,630): 24, 23
- Woodford (38,467): 14, 20
- Franklin (37,804): 0, 2
- Marion (37,729): 11, 4
- Jefferson (37,113): 23, 18
- Clinton (36,899): 0, 0
- Livingston (35,815): 14, 16
- Monroe (34,962): 0, 0
- Effingham (34,668): 14, 10
- Christian (34,032): 5, 3
- Fulton (33,609): 15, 10
- Bureau (33,244): 29, 4
- Morgan (32,915): 38, 9
- Montgomery (28,288): 19, 6
- Logan (27,987): 1, 2
- McDonough (27,238): 10, 7
- IROQUOIS (27,077): 4, 7
- Saline (23,768): 0, 0
- Jo Daviess (22,035): 0, 0
- Jersey (21,512): 58, 32
- Fayette (21,488): 8, 53
- Shelby (20,990): 0, 0
- Perry (20,945): 10, 6
- Crawford (18,679): 11, 5
- Union (17,244): 0, 0
- Edgar (16,866): 0, 0
- Warren (16,835): 13, 20
- Bond (16,725): 9, 6
- PIATT (16,673): 1 70
- Wayne (16,179): 14 13
- Richland (15,813): 8 9
- Mercer (15,699): 24 15
- Clark (15,455): 0, 0
- Pike (14,739): 21, 27
- Moultrie (14,526): 0, 0
- Massac (14,169): 19, 17
- Washington (13,761): 4, 2
- FORD (13,534): 0, 0
- Johnson (13,308): 4, 4
- Clay (13,288): 4, 2
- Mason (13,086): 9, 6
- Cass (13,042): 4, 2
- Menard (12,297): 8, 4
- Marshall (11,742): 2, 3
- Jasper (9,287): 1, 6
- Schuyler (6,902): 0, 1
- Edwards (6,245): 0, 0
- Putnam (5,637): 2, 1
- Stark (5,400): 0, 0
- Pulaski (5,193): 3, 3
- Scott (4,949): 1, 0
Did not comply, with most citing either the lack of such records or the ‘unduly burdensome’ amount of time it would require to check them: Alexander, Brown, Calhoun, Carroll, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Lawrence, Lee, Macon, McLean, Pope, Randolph, St. Clair, Wabash, White, Williamson, Winnebago.