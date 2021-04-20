CHAMPAIGN — One of southwest Champaign’s newest developments may seem like an unlikely place for gunfire.
But a police official said whoever shot at two men out walking in the Carle at the Fields area Sunday afternoon likely knew a recent murder victim’s brother would be where the gunfire occurred.
The shooter(s) remained at large Monday, but the two men who were shot at — Anthony D. Jamerson, 31, of Champaign and Jovan S. Saulsberry, 28, of Bourbonnais — have family connections to a recent local homicide victim, according to Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet.
Anthony Jamerson is the brother of Aaron Jamerson, who died April 11 of multiple gunshot wounds, and Saulsberry is a cousin, Griffet said.
Both Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry were uninjured in the Sunday shooting — which occurred along Fields South Drive — and both were later arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Both were scheduled to be arraigned today, according to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Both men fled after the shooting and were seen handling a firearm as they ran to the nearby Hampton Inn, police said.
Several of Aaron Jamerson’s family members were staying at that hotel for Aaron Jamerson’s upcoming funeral, Griffet said.
The two rooms at the hotel for which Champaign police obtained a search warrant had been booked by a woman, but both Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry had keys to the rooms on them and had been observed going in and out of the rooms, Griffet said.
Recovered in the room searches were two handguns, both with extended capacity magazines, according to police. One of the guns had been reported stolen to Paxton police, Griffet said.
Both Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry had been walking toward the nearby Jimmy John’s when an occupant of a red Kia shot at them.
Champaign police responded to the 3300 block of Fields South Drive at about 12:42 p.m. after getting multiple reports of gunfire and found 11 shell casings in the Health Alliance Medical Plans parking lot.
Griffet said the Kia had been there only a short time before the gunfire, and for someone to have found Anthony Jamerson in that location would seem to indicate some prior communication that Jamerson was staying in the area.
Video footage from the vicinity of the shooting showed a gun being passed between Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry, Griffet said.
The 30-year-old Aaron Jamerson was Champaign County’s second homicide victim of the year.
Anyone with information on that murder or the gunfire this past Sunday has been asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
Carle Health offices were closed at the time of gunfire since it was Sunday, but employees are trained and prepared for emergency situations involving violence, Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said.
“Additionally, Carle security regularly patrols facilities and parking lots and encourages both staff and patients to be aware of their surroundings. Carle offers employees a safety app to report suspicious behaviors, has onsite security and offers security escorts as needed,” she said.
Randy Cain, manager at Haymakers at the Field at 3501 Fields South Drive, said he wasn’t at work at the time of the gunfire, but he has looked at the security camera footage from the business and wasn’t able to see the incident taking place. One employee was outdoors taking out the trash at the time and didn’t hear the gunshots, he said.
He and Jen Fuentes of El Toro at the Fields said employees at their businesses weren’t nervous about coming to work after the nearby gunfire, though, Fuentes said, for El Toro employees at work at the time, “it was a little scary for sure.”
Fuentes said El Toro patrons weren’t outdoors at the time, since the outdoor tables weren’t set up yet.