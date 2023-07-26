Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.