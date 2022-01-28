URBANA — An Urbana man who had almost a pound of cannabis and guns in his Urbana home is in police custody.
Detrick Parker, 27, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Perkins Road, was arrested not long after 6 a.m. Thursday when members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the METRO SWAT team served a search warrant at his house.
Task Force supervisor Sgt. John Lieb said officers first received a Crime Stoppers tip earlier in the week about alleged drug sales going on at that house. One of his officers then began investigating and found social media posts, allegedly put up by Parker, about guns and cannabis.
Based on their information, a judge issued a search warrant Wednesday and the search happened early Thursday.
Lieb said the officers found two guns and close to a pound of cannabis in his house. Parker is not licensed to sell cannabis, Lieb noted, and because of a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, he is not allowed to have weapons.
He was charged Friday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $150,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 11 with an attorney.