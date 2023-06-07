URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine and a loaded gun in his possession at the same time is in the county jail.
Kevon Holliday, 29, was arraigned last week for armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
An Urbana police report said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force stopped Holliday about 7 a.m. on June 1 near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Drive because they had a search warrant they obtained based on previous alleged drug sales by Holliday.
On Holliday, officers found about three grams of suspected cocaine in two bags. In the vehicle he was in, they found two loaded handguns.
In a search of his residence in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, police found about 16 grams of a substance they believe to be drugs, scales, packaging materials, a loaded AK-47 style rifle and $900 cash.
With previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanors, Holliday is not allowed to possess weapons.
He is scheduled to return to court June 27.