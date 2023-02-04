CHAMPAIGN — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County plans to start construction on five new houses this year in Urbana, Champaign and Rantoul.
Chad Hoffman, executive director of the agency, said plans include three projects getting underway this spring, at 1208 W. Eads St. U, and the other two in Rantoul at 1308 Sunset Drive and 1308 Rockland Drive, all to be completed this year.
Construction on the two homes planned for Champaign, at 506 N. Ash St. and 1002 W. Beardsley Ave., is planned to get underway in the fall, to be completed in 2024, he said.
Habitat already owns four of the five lots, with the fifth, on Sunset Drive in Rantoul, to be donated by the village, Hoffman said.
Family home buyers are already lined up for all five houses, he said.
Habitat for Humanity has applied to the Urbana HOME Consortium for federal funding to help defray administrative and construction costs for the three Champaign-Urbana homes.
The Urbana city council, set to meet Monday as a Committee of the Whole, will consider a city staff recommendation to fund $90,000 in construction costs and $19,500 in administrative costs for the three homes.
“If this funding goes through, it allows us to continue building in our community and supporting low-income housing,” Hoffman said.
The council is also set to consider $36,500 in federal funding through the Urbana HOME Consortium for FirstFollowers to help cover administrative and construction costs to remodel a house at 1407 Wiley Drive, U, as an affordable rental home.