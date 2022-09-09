Hall of Fame high school basketball coach Lee Cabutti has died.
He was 97.
Cabutti coached basketball in Champaign for 29 years, winning more games than anyone in school district history. The court at Central High School is named after him.
He died Thursday night, son Mark Cabutti said.
At last month’s alumni game between Central and Centennial, Cabutti was the center of attention as former players gathered around him. Before that, he returned to his hometown of Herrin, where his coaching career started, Mark said.
“He was still getting out there up to his last days,” Mark said today. “He was enjoying life, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Tell us your best Coach Cabutti story here
In December, Cabutti returned with family members for a tour of Central's renvoted Combes Gym.
In May, he was given a standing ovation at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame celebration in Normal, where he was acknowledged as the only member to have attended all 50 banquets.
The IBCA surprised Cabutti and his family with a cake.
“The guys at my dad’s table suggested that my dad cut the cake and share it with them,” Mark Cabutti said at the time. “However, my dad had other plans. We took the cake home intact, and we cut it and shared it with the residents of Bridle Brook (in Mahomet, where Lee and his wife, JoAnne, live) the next day for lunch. Everyone congratulated him and thanked him for sharing the cake with them. It was so nice.”
Cabutti coached 908 varsity basketball games in 34 seasons as a high school head coach. His teams won 527 of those games, 434 at Central.
Interaction with former players made his day, Cabutti said when he turned 95 in April 2020.
“I’ve had a great, great life,” Lee said. “I have been very fortunate that a lot of great kids played for me.”