URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a machine gun in his car 19 months ago has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Demondre Carter, 22, who last lived on Rainbow View, was given credit for 562 days already served in jail. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Carter pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on November 9, 2021, he had a 9 mm Glock handgun with a switch on it that converted it to fully automatic, which renders the gun illegal.
Urbana police had been called to the Rainbow View home for a heated argument he had allegedly engaged in with his girlfriend and her grandfather during which two televisions were smashed.
Officers stopped him as he was leaving and in the car found the gun and 1 ½ pounds of cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss a charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis in return for his plea to the gun charge.
She said Carter had previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic battery, and possession of cannabis.