URBANA — A judge’s order restoring property tax exemptions for the Carle health system doesn’t quite end Carle’s dispute with local taxing districts.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum ruled Wednesday on the earlier of two lawsuits Carle filed — a 2007 case involving tax exemptions on four properties over eight years, 2004-2011.
Still pending is Carle’s second lawsuit that concerns 29 other properties for which Carle is contesting taxes for 2007-2011. That case will likely be set for status on whatever date any post-trial motions are heard from the first lawsuit.
Also pending is a hearing Monday before the Champaign County Board of Review on Carle’s 2019 property tax exemptions.
Carle attorney Steven Pflaum said Thursday he believes the legal basis of Rosenbaum’s ruling on the first lawsuit means Carle would likely prevail on the 2013 lawsuit on the other properties.
“I think, as a practical matter, the handwriting is on the wall,” he said.
It hasn’t been determined yet how Carle will move forward on the second lawsuit, Pflaum said, but there would likely be a motion filed on Carle’s behalf to speed that up. And he doubts there would need to be more testimony, he said.
“I don’t think anyone thinks there needs to be a separate trial,” Pflaum said.
As to whether Rosenbaum’s decision on the 2007 lawsuit may be appealed, Pflaum said he believes the ball is in the defendant’s court. But he agreed with Rosenbaum, who wrote in his 145-page opinion that it’s time for Carle and local taxing districts to set aside their differences and work together.
“It’s time to put this behind us,” Pflaum said.
Where local taxing authorities stand remained undetermined. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said he’ll be meeting with county officials involved in the litigation as defendants to determine the next steps.
Also still undetermined as of Thursday morning is how much each of seven local taxing districts will owe as part of the $6.2 million property tax refund Rosenbaum ordered on the four Carle properties he determined were partially tax-exempt for seven of the eight years covered in the lawsuit.
The exemption percentages for each property and each tax year included in the judge’s order were those suggested by Carle last year, Pflaum said.
“We’re working on it, trying to determine the proper amount for refunds,” Chief Deputy Treasurer C. Pius Weibel said Thursday.