Happy to help
Last weekend’s “Jackets For Jackets” event hosted by Pour Bros. Taproom in Champaign resulted in more than 100 donated coats. On Thursday, the pub’s co-owner, Jason Fowler, delivered them to Garden Hills Academy in Champaign.
“We really appreciate it because we have a high number of students needing winter coats,” Garden Hills social worker Amy Dean said. “It’s nice to have these on hand so the kids who need them don’t have to wait.”
First-graders Ricky Hunt and Justice Baskin helped Fowler and Dean unload bag after bag from Fowler’s car.They’ll be stored in the elementary school’s coat closet, available on demand and helpful as temperatures dip.
Fowler, who worked for 20-plus years in Pekin schools, said he helped out because “I know my students didn’t always have a warm winter.”
The Pour Bros. location in Peoria will host a similar coat drive later this month.
News-Gazette