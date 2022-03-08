ST. JOSEPH — Brodie Landreth still has the carefully crafted tigerwood box his best friend, Ross Booker, made for him two years ago.
When Landreth’s mother, Alicia, passed away in 2020, Mr. Booker constructed a box to hold her ashes. It remains in Landreth’s living room.
“That box means so much more now,” Landreth said on Monday.
Mr. Booker passed away on Sunday around 5 p.m., less than 24 hours after a vehicle struck him while he was responding to an accident in Champaign, in the area of Windsor Road and Neil Street. The St. Joseph native and Tatman’s Towing truck operator was 20 years old.
What followed was an outcry from local first responders and governments, reminding the public of “Scott’s Law.” Essentially, when an emergency vehicle is flashing its lights on the side of the road, as was the case Saturday night, slow down and move over.
The 16-year-old Tolono man who struck Mr. Booker was issued a citation for violating Scott’s Law. He was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
The News-Gazette sat down with two of Mr. Booker’s close friends, who shared more on the person he was and what his plans were.
Brodie Landreth and Jaden Miller both met Mr. Booker during their freshman year at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Since the day they met him, Mr. Booker was an “absolute jack-of-all-trades.” It was evident last week — he’d picked up the nighttime gig at Tatman’s a few months ago and worked as a volunteer firefighter for the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District.
When Miller, 19, started his landscaping business, Mr. Booker was his “go-to guy all the time, whether it was a bush-removal job, trimming, estimates for anything.”
Landreth, too, called on Mr. Booker when he began as general manager at The Zone, a gym in St. Joseph.
“I’d have Ross in, and he was a handyman. If he couldn’t fix it, he’d find a way with duct tape or something,” he said.
He was a skilled woodworker, which came from years in 4-H camps, high school classes and tutelage from his father, they said. Mr. Booker had multiple cabinets and his own queen-sized bed frame to his name.
But he loved automobiles. The truck Mr. Booker bought his freshman year may have been older than he was, but “it was his baby,” Landreth said.
“He’s been working on that car since the day he got it,” fixing problems and making additions. Like the bright LED underlights he put under the truck.
Mr. Booker would flip the lights on and drive around at night, “thinking he was the coolest guy, smoothest rider of them all,” Landreth said. “And he was.”
‘Dedicated to serving’Mr. Booker worked as a mechanic at Urbana’s Dedicated Diesel for a few months and recently completed a technical degree program at Parkland College, his friends said.
“Hardest-working kid I’ve ever met in my life,” Miller said.
Miller got special insight into that fact in their senior year, when Mr. Booker was persuaded to join the high school football team.
“He was a big farm kid that had never played sports really at all,” Miller said. “And we finally got him to play.”
Mr. Booker joined Miller on the defensive line and learned quickly from his friend. His role grew, and he ended up starting varsity.
“I don’t think Ross knew what free time was,” Landreth said, but when he got it, he’d spend it with friends and his beloved family, mess around with his truck or start a new project.
“He was always so nice,” Landreth said. “He defined a new definition of hard work for all of us.”
Support and memoriam have poured in from the broader community in the last couple of days. The St. Joseph-Stanton Fire District praised Mr. Booker’s character on the department’s Facebook page.
“This young man was dedicated to serving, whether it was his career, being a part on this department, or his hopes & dreams,” the post read. “His visions were always on helping people. Not only that, but the young man had a smile that could light up a room.”
Indeed, his friends couldn’t walk with him anywhere without someone — at the mall, the gas station, a local farm — letting out a “Hey, Ross!”
“He knew everybody on a personal basis, and that’s hard to obtain these days,” Landreth said.
‘It doesn’t even feel real’St. Joseph is a tight-knit town, and both of his buddies figure some community effort to memorialize him will come out of it when the healing begins. For now, they’re holding onto what they have.
“The biggest thing for all of us that were close with him is spending time with each other and keeping our friend group close, bringing each other up and trying to get through this,” Miller said. “It doesn’t even feel real.”
Landreth has already been through a monumental loss, and he’s drawing upon his experience with grief now, too.
“One of the biggest things that helps motivate me to keep going is to do it in their memory. Do it for Ross’ legacy. Because he touched so many people and made such a great impact on my life,” Landreth said.
It’s like losing a brother for him, but as his stepmom says, he’s taking it one day at a time.
The friends received that awful call Saturday night, that Mr. Booker was in critical condition over in Urbana. They stayed, all night, outside Carle Foundation Hospital, waiting for the news.
That night, Tatman’s tow trucks and other first responders drove by, flashing their lights in support. When the news of his passing arrived, they did another memorial drive along Neil and Windsor, where the accident happened.
“We ask that everyone hold his family, friends & classmates up, as they mourn the immense loss,” the fire department posted. “And in honor of Ross, we ask each & every one of you to remember, when you see emergency lights, from police, fire, EMS & towing companies, slow down, keep your eyes on the road & move over.
“Those lights mean that there is someone working up ahead, with a life to live & family & friends that are waiting for them to come home.”
Mr. Booker had the next opportunity to sharpen his craft lined up for him next week. On March 15, he was set to start as a technician at the Ryder Truck Rental in Urbana.
In the year-and-a-half that service manager Scott Yeoward talked to Mr. Booker about the job, the 20-year-old made an indelible impression.
“I’m beside myself, he just finished school,” Yeoward said. “He seemed like an outstanding young man. It’s going to be sad not to get to see him grow.”