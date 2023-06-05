Former Illini stars Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice are included on the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame ballot for 2024.
The 2024 ballot includes 78 players and nine coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Hardy, the 1995 Butkus Award winner, and Rice, the Big Ten's career sack leader, have appeared on the ballot multiple times. Both players, who starred for Lou Tepper's teams in the 1990s, are University of Illinois Hall of Famers and enjoyed long NFL careers.
The 2024 Hall of Fame Class will be announced early next year.