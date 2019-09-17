URBANA — Add Erika Harold’s name to the list of locals electing not to run for the soon-to-be-vacant seat in the 15th Congressional District.
Harold campaign spokesperson Jason Heffley told News-Gazette Media on Tuesday that the Urbana Republican, who ran for office in 2014 and 2018, will stay out of the 2020 election cycle.
Her name had surfaced as a possible candidate following 12-term U.S. Rep. John Shimkus’ recent revelation that he wouldn’t run for re-election next year.
In announcing last week that he also wouldn’t run Shimkus’ seat, state Rep. Mike Marron said he’d heard two names more than any others as possibilities — those of Harold and state Republican state Sen. Jason Plummer.
“Those are the two big ones,” Marron said.
Harold, a Meyer Capel attorney and 2003 Miss America, ran for the 13th Congressional District seat in 2014 (lost in the primary to incumbent Rodney Davis) and Illinois attorney general in 2018 (lost to Kwame Raoul).
She’s just the latest potential candidate to declare their intentions, joining Marron, Chapin Rose in the “no” camp.
Planning to run for the seat in a district that includes all or part of Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Vermilion counties: Republican Alex Walker of Mattoon and Democrats John Hursey of Collinsville and Kevin Gaither of Charleston.