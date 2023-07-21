URBANA — The July Champaign County Board meeting was the final one for Republican board member Stan Harper.
An Ogden-area farmer, Harper has retired from the board after 11 years.
He served in the board's district three, and was one of six Republicans on the 22-member board.
Harper's replacement on the board will be required to be a Republican, and he said anyone interested in filling the balance of his term — which ends Nov. 30, 2024 — should get in touch with the county Republican party.
Prior to serving on the county board, Harper served 22 years as a trustee of the Ogden-Royal Fire Protection District and 22 years as a board member in the Prairieview-Ogden school district, he said.
During his years on the county board, he served on several committees, among them the county facilities committee which he chaired from 2018-2020.
Harper said his years on the county board were "a learning experience," but it's time to go.
"I'm 68 years old. I've got grandkids running around," he said.