URBANA — A hate crime charge against a Boston man in connection with a protest that took place last year while he was a University of Illinois student has been dismissed in Champaign County.
Sayed A. Quraishi, 23, who had listed an address in the first block of East Green Street in Champaign at the time he was arrested last June, had admitted to police that he threw a rock at students at the Illini Hillel center at 503 E. John St., C when he participated in a march there last April protesting Israeli military action.
Quraishi told police he was there to support a Palestinian group, and had felt Jewish students were being disrespectful as Palestinian speakers were talking about women and children being killed.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the case was dismissed after Quraishi completed public service work at Jewish organizations in Boston, where he now lives.
He also wrote a letter of apology accepting responsibility for his actions that was provided to Illini Hillel Executive Director Erez Cohen, she said.