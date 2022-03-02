PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department has requested the Ford County state’s attorney bring charges of committing a hate crime and other offenses against two 14-year-old juveniles who allegedly made a racially motivated video aimed at a Paxton teen.
Police Chief Coy Cornett said his department is also requesting the state’s attorney charge the pair with harassment by electronic communication and disorderly conduct.
Cornett said a Paxton-Buckley-Loda school official made his department aware of the video on Saturday.
“We were advised of a disturbing racially motivated video which had been posted on social media,” Cornett said.
Investigation revealed the video had allegedly been recorded by a 14-year-old male from Loda and a 14-year-old male from Rankin and was intended to harass a juvenile living in Paxton.
The video says in part, “Kill all the Blacks. Kill all the Blacks. Get back in your cage, monkey.” The N word was used twice in the video.
Two parents who were interviewed by The News-Gazette on Monday said racial abuse has been a common thing directed at their children over the years while attending PBL schools.
One parent from Loda said she was taking her children out of the schools and will begin home-schooling them. Another parent, from Paxton, said the video was directed at her child, and she did not let her child go to school Monday and probably wouldn’t Tuesday.