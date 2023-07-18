URBANA — A Champaign man who ran his electric scooter into a police car, dropping a gun and a phone under it and leaving a trail of drugs as he ran has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Coritez Edwards, 33, who last lived in the 1100 block of North Market Street, will have to serve at least 15 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty about six weeks ago to armed violence, admitting that on May 28, 2022, he had a gun at the same time he had heroin intended for sale.
A Champaign police report said about 10:40 p.m. that day, a police officer saw Edwards on a three-wheeled electric scooter going north on McKinley Avenue and fail to signal a left turn. As he made the turn he hit a squad car but refused to stop, telling the officer he would stop when he got home.
When the officer blocked his path with a squad car, Edwards jumped off the moving scooter and ran. The scooter kept going and overturned in a grassy area.
In the grass under the scooter, police found a loaded .22-caliber gun that had been stolen from Urbana and a flip phone.
Edwards was found nearby and in his path of flight, police found $289 and three plastic bags that contained a total of about 16 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of heroin.
At the time, he had been on parole for five months for a 2013 conviction for armed violence, for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
When Edwards pleaded guilty, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman agreed to recommend no more than 19 years in prison and to dismiss other charges of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin.
She recommended 19 years when Edwards was sentenced Monday by Judge Roger Webber. Edwards’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, asked for the minimum sentence of 15 years. Probation was not an option.
Besides the previous armed violence conviction, Edwards had others dating to 2008 for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Webber gave him credit on his sentence for 416 days already served in jail.