URBANA — A Champaign man who had a gun he was not legally allowed to have has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Ronda Holliman on Wednesday sentenced Dante Pickens, 30, whose last known address was in the 300 block of East Church Street, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
In a trial in early April, a jury convicted him of that offense for having a gun on or near March 10, 2021.
A Champaign police report said on that day, Pickens’ girlfriend reported to police that he took her car and would not return it. She found the car but he had the keys and would not relinquish them to her.
She then called for a tow truck to have the car returned to her home and the driver found a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle and contacted police.
The gun was swabbed for DNA and the state crime lab found the DNA on it to be consistent with Pickens’ DNA. He was charged Sept. 30, 2021, but not arrested on the outstanding warrant until March 2022. He’s been in jail since then.
Court records show Pickens had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, mob action, driving under revocation, and obstructing justice as an adult.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum also presented Holliman with evidence of at least three violent domestic disputes Pickens had been involved in that required police intervention in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
Pickens told a probation officer preparing his presentence investigation report that he had ties to established gangs in Chicago and locally.
Pickens faced up to 10 years in prison for the conviction and was given credit on his sentence for 446 days already served.