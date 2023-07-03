Since 2018, when the Illinois State Board of Education began summarizing school report cards with a one-word designation, 16 of the area’s 142 public elementary, middle and high schools have been bestowed with “exemplary” status.

That distinction goes to schools with an overall performance in the top 10 percent statewide, no underperforming student groups and high school graduation rates higher than 67 percent.

With 2020-21 report cards scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have had four chances at earning exemplary status. Here’s the area breakdown, with detailed PDFs of ISBE's 2021-22 report cards for each school.

Monticello commencement
Monticello High School senior Taylor Herman takes the microphone at May’s commencement ceremony.

EXEMPLARY ALL FOUR YEARS

Monticello High School

Download PDF Monticello

ISBE LINK: Monticello's 2022 report card

EXEMPLARY THREE YEARS

St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020, 2022

Download PDF SJO

ISBE: SJ-O's 2022 report card

 Carrie Busey Elementary

Years graded exemplary: 2018, 2019, 2020

Download PDF Carrie Busey

ISBE LINK: Carrie Busey's 2022 report card

 Prairieview-Ogden Junior High

Years graded exemplary: 2018, 2019, 2020

Download PDF PVO Junior High

ISBE LINK: PVO Junior High's 2022 report card

EXEMPLARY TWO YEARS

Cissna Park Elementary

Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020

Download PDF Cissna Park Elementary

ISBE LINK: Cissna Park Elementary's 2022 report card

Cissna Park Senior High School

Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020

Download PDF Cissna Park High

ISBE: Cissna Park High's 2022 report card

EXEMPLARY ONE YEAR

Bement Middle School

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF Bement

ISBE LINK: Bement Middle School 2022 report card

Bismarck-Henning Elementary

Year graded exemplary: 2018

Download PDF Bismarck-Henning

ISBE: Bismarck-Henning Elementary's 2022 report card

Fisher Junior/Senior High School

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF Fisher

ISBE LINK: Fisher Junior/Senior High's 2022 report card

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF GCMS Middle

ISBE LINK: GCMS Middle School's 2022 report card

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF GCMS High

ISBE: GCMS High's 2022 report card

LeRoy Junior High School

Year graded exemplary: 2018

Download PDF LeRoy

ISBE LINK: LeRoy Junior High's 2022 report card

Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF PVO South

ISBE LINK: PVO South's 2022 report card

St. Joseph Middle School

Year graded exemplary: 2018

Download PDF St. Joseph Middle

ISBE LINK: St. Joseph Middle School's 2022 report card

Tuscola High School

Year graded exemplary: 2022

Download PDF Tuscola

ISBE LINK: Tuscola High's 2022 report card

White Heath Elementary

Year graded exemplary: 2018

Download PDF White Heath

ISBE LINK: White Heath Elementary's 2022 report card

COMMENDABLE ALL FOUR YEARS

Arcola Elementary

Download PDF Arcola Elementary

Arcola High School

Download PDF Arcola High

Armstrong-Ellis Grade School

Download PDF Armstrong-Ellis

Armstrong Township High School

Download PDF Armstrong High

Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High

Download PDF ALAH

Bement Elementary

Download PDF Bement Elementary

Bement High School

Download PDF Bement High

Bismarck-Henning Junior High School

Download PDF BH Junior High

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School

Broadlands Heritage High School

Download PDF Heritage

Catlin Salt Fork High School

Catlin Salt Fork North Elementary

Cerro Gordo Elementary

Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High School

Champaign Barkstall Elementary

Download PDF Barkstall

Champaign Bottenfield Elementary

Download PDF Bottenfield

Champaign Centennial High School

Download PDF Centennial

Champaign Central High School

Download PDF Central

Champaign International Prep Academy

Download PDF IPA

Champaign Kenwood Elementary

Download PDF Kenwood

Champaign Stratton Elementary

Download PDF Stratton

Chrisman Elementary

Download PDF Chrisman Elementary

Chrisman High School

Download PDF Chrisman HS

Danville Liberty Elementary

Download PDF Liberty

Danville Meade Park Elementary

Download PDF Meade Park

Danville Northeast Elementary

Download PDF Northeast

Danville Southwest Elementary

Download PDF Southwest

Farmer City Blue Ridge High School

Fisher Grade School

Georgetown Mary Miller Junior High School

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary

Gifford Grade School

Gilman Iroquois West High School

Hoopeston Area High School

Hoopeston John Greer Elementary

Hume Shiloh Elementary

Hume Shiloh High School

LeRoy Elementary

LeRoy High School

Lovington Grade School

Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary

Download PDF Lincoln Trail

Mahomet-Seymour High School

Download PDF Mahomet-Seymour HS

Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School

Download PDF MSJH

Milford High School

Monticello Middle School

Monticello Washington Elementary

Oakland Lake Crest Elementary

Oakwood Grade School

Oakwood High School

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School

Paxton Clara Peterson Elementary

Potomac Elementary

Rantoul Township High School

Rossville-Alvin Elementary

St. Joseph Elementary

Sidell Salt Fork Junior High School

Sidell Salt Fork South Elementary

Thomasboro Grade School

Tolono Unity East Elementary

Tolono Unity High School

Tolono Unity West Elementary

Tuscola East Prairie Middle School

Tuscola North Ward Elementary

Urbana Dr. King Elementary

Urbana High School

Urbana Leal Elementary

Villa Grove Elementary

Villa Grove High School

Villa Grove Junior High School

Watseka High School

Westville High School

COMMENDABLE THREE YEARS

Atwood-Hammond Grade School

Champaign South Side Elementary

Download PDF South Side

Chrisman-Scottland Junior High School

Cissna Park Junior High School

Danville High School

Download PDF Danville High

DeLand-Weldon Elementary

DeLand-Weldon Middle School

Farmer City Schneider Elementary

Georgetown Pine Crest Elementary

Homer Heritage Junior High/Elementary

Ludlow Elementary

Mansfield Blue Ridge Junior High School

Onarga Iroquois West Middle School

Rantoul Broadmeadow Elementary

Rantoul Eastlawn Elementary

Rantoul Northview Elementary

Urbana Yankee Ridge Elementary

Watseka Junior High School

COMMENDABLE TWO YEARS

Arthur Grade School

Champaign Dr. Howard Elementary

Champaign Jefferson Middle School

Champaign Robeson Elementary

Champaign Westview Elementary

Gilman Iroquois West Elementary

Hoopeston Maple Elementary

Milford Grade School

Tolono Unity Junior High School

Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary

COMMENDABLE ONE YEAR

Champaign Edison Middle School

Champaign Garden Hills Elementary

Danville Mark Denman Elementary

Danville North Ridge Middle School

Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High School

Thawville Iroquois West Elementary

Urbana Wiley Elementary

Westville Junior High School