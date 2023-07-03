Since 2018, when the Illinois State Board of Education began summarizing school report cards with a one-word designation, 16 of the area’s 142 public elementary, middle and high schools have been bestowed with “exemplary” status.
That distinction goes to schools with an overall performance in the top 10 percent statewide, no underperforming student groups and high school graduation rates higher than 67 percent.
With 2020-21 report cards scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have had four chances at earning exemplary status. Here’s the area breakdown, with detailed PDFs of ISBE's 2021-22 report cards for each school.
Monticello High School senior Taylor Herman takes the microphone at May’s commencement ceremony.
Mike Heiniger/PIatt County Journal-Republican
EXEMPLARY ALL FOUR YEARS Monticello High School
EXEMPLARY THREE YEARS
St. Joseph-Ogden High School Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020, 2022 Carrie Busey Elementary Years graded exemplary: 2018, 2019, 2020
Prairieview-Ogden Junior High Years graded exemplary: 2018, 2019, 2020
EXEMPLARY TWO YEARS
Cissna Park Elementary Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020 Cissna Park Senior High School Years graded exemplary: 2019, 2020
EXEMPLARY ONE YEAR Bement Middle School Year graded exemplary: 2022
Bismarck-Henning Elementary Year graded exemplary: 2018 Fisher Junior/Senior High School Year graded exemplary: 2022
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School Year graded exemplary: 2022
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Year graded exemplary: 2022 LeRoy Junior High School Year graded exemplary: 2018
Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary Year graded exemplary: 2022
St. Joseph Middle School
Year graded exemplary: 2018 Tuscola High School Year graded exemplary: 2022
White Heath Elementary Year graded exemplary: 2018 COMMENDABLE ALL FOUR YEARS Arcola Elementary
Arcola High School Armstrong-Ellis Grade School Armstrong Township High School Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High
Bement Elementary Bement High School Bismarck-Henning Junior High School Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School
Broadlands Heritage High School Catlin Salt Fork High School Catlin Salt Fork North Elementary Cerro Gordo Elementary Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High School Champaign Barkstall Elementary
Champaign Bottenfield Elementary Champaign Centennial High School Champaign Central High School Champaign International Prep Academy
Champaign Kenwood Elementary Champaign Stratton Elementary Chrisman Elementary Chrisman High School
Danville Liberty Elementary Danville Meade Park Elementary Danville Northeast Elementary Danville Southwest Elementary
Farmer City Blue Ridge High School Fisher Grade School Georgetown Mary Miller Junior High School Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary Gifford Grade School Gilman Iroquois West High School Hoopeston Area High School
Hoopeston John Greer Elementary Hume Shiloh Elementary Hume Shiloh High School LeRoy Elementary LeRoy High School Lovington Grade School Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary
Mahomet-Seymour High School Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School Milford High School Monticello Middle School Monticello Washington Elementary Oakland Lake Crest Elementary
Oakwood Grade School Oakwood High School Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School Paxton Clara Peterson Elementary Potomac Elementary Rantoul Township High School Rossville-Alvin Elementary
St. Joseph Elementary Sidell Salt Fork Junior High School Sidell Salt Fork South Elementary Thomasboro Grade School Tolono Unity East Elementary Tolono Unity High School Tolono Unity West Elementary Tuscola East Prairie Middle School
Tuscola North Ward Elementary Urbana Dr. King Elementary Urbana High School Urbana Leal Elementary Villa Grove Elementary Villa Grove High School Villa Grove Junior High School Watseka High School
Westville High School COMMENDABLE THREE YEARS Atwood-Hammond Grade School Champaign South Side Elementary Chrisman-Scottland Junior High School Cissna Park Junior High School
Danville High School DeLand-Weldon Elementary DeLand-Weldon Middle School Farmer City Schneider Elementary Georgetown Pine Crest Elementary Homer Heritage Junior High/Elementary Ludlow Elementary
Mansfield Blue Ridge Junior High School Onarga Iroquois West Middle School Rantoul Broadmeadow Elementary Rantoul Eastlawn Elementary Rantoul Northview Elementary Urbana Yankee Ridge Elementary Watseka Junior High School
COMMENDABLE TWO YEARS Arthur Grade School Champaign Dr. Howard Elementary Champaign Jefferson Middle School Champaign Robeson Elementary Champaign Westview Elementary Gilman Iroquois West Elementary Hoopeston Maple Elementary
Milford Grade School Tolono Unity Junior High School Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary COMMENDABLE ONE YEAR Champaign Edison Middle School Champaign Garden Hills Elementary Danville Mark Denman Elementary
Danville North Ridge Middle School Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High School Thawville Iroquois West Elementary Urbana Wiley Elementary Westville Junior High School